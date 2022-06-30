Spurs pulling qualifying offer on Lonnie Walker, making him unrestricted free agent

Shams Charania: The Spurs are pulling the qualifying offer on Lonnie Walker IV, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Expect a strong market for Walker immediately.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Not at all surprised the Spurs pulled the QO for Lonnie Walker.

San Antonio has always been player-friendly in these situations. They were going to tie up Walker as a RFA when they are pivoting in a different direction. They did right by him and opened up a ton of cap space. – 5:24 PM

Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:

SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)

NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)

IND: $28M

ORL: $27.8M

OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM

The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:

Deandre Ayton

Mo Bamba

Collin Sexton

Kevin Knox

Miles Bridges

Lonnie Walker

Jalen Brunson

Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM

With Dejounte Murray on the way out, it leaves Lonnie Walker as the Spurs’ longest-tenured player.

Assuming Walker departs this summer as well, that mantle falls to Keldon Johnson. Just a total rebuild. – 6:33 PM

Including the FA hold of Lonnie Walker, San Antonio projects to have $16M in room.

Atlanta is right at the tax after this deal. – 5:53 PM

Had only a $2.2 million BORD$ valuation on Lonnie Walker; somebody might pay for the theoretical upside, but wondering if he should sign that $6.3M qualifying offer right now. theathletic.com/3362772/2022/0… – 3:55 PM

Jeff McDonald: The Spurs have formally tendered a qualifying offer to Lonnie Walker worth $6.3M, making him a restricted free agent beginning tomorrow. Otherwise, he would have been unrestricted. The expectation is that Walker will fully test the free agency market. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / June 29, 2022

Spurs shooting guard Lonnie Walker is putting his off-season time to good use as of late. On Saturday, The Lonnie Walker IV foundation hosted his 1st annual golf tournament at the River Bend golf course in Floresville, TX to raise money for his foundation. -via Pounding the Rock / June 5, 2022

Lonnie Walker spoke about out on why its important to be involved with the San Antonio community to help the Lonnie Walker Foundation maintain its outreach “I think living the dream with an opportunity to play for the Spurs organization, the outreach for the San Antonio community is just what I do. For Coach Pop and the Spurs organization, it’s all about the bigger picture and helping out as much as we can.” -via Pounding the Rock / June 5, 2022