Spurs officially waive Tomas Satoransky

Paul Garcia: The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky. Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported.

Source: Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have officially waived Tomas Satoransky.

Once he clears waivers, he’s expected to sign with the Wizards Woj reported. – 2:01 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Tomas Satoransky reportedly returning to Washington Wizards sportando.basketball/en/tomas-sator… – 1:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Tomas Satoransky… is back. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:43 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With Tomas Satoransky, the Wizards could now roll out some giant lineups:

PG Satoransky (6-7)

SG Kispert (6-7)

SF Avdija (6-9) or Hachimura (6-8)

PF Kuzma (6-10)

C Porzingis (7-3) – 12:41 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

I really liked the idea of Wizards getting Tomas Satoransky at the trade deadline to help develop their young players

They got Ish Smith instead which works in the same vein, but now Tommy Sheppard gets the best of both worlds bringing back his beloved second round pick – 12:31 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Tomas Satoransky was out of the rotation with the Pelicans so good to see him making his Spurs debut, fitting it comes against the Wizards – 7:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Antawn Jamison, Tomas Satoransky AND Darius Songaila are all in the same building… which means it’s time for Wizards-Spurs.

Watch warmups and hear my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/AWua9nuyhJ – 5:32 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 26, 2022

Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky says he will be open to offers from European teams this summer. (Source: Interview with Satoransky on Nova Sport’s NBA Triple show) -via Twitter / January 4, 2022