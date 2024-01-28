Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net - to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs' 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan.

The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009.

The Spurs scattered each time the bat buzzed the court, except for Sochan, whom Popovich had to pull back at one point. Others hid, like Keldon Johnson.

“I know my lane,” Johnson said. “Like, I’m borderline scared of the dark … so, the bat? That’s something like, nah that ain’t really up my alley. I was more scared.”

Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press