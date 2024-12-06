Spurs manager Postecoglou shrugs off fans' criticism: 'I don't need support, mate'

Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou might be in for more “direct feedback” from fans if his team underwhelms when Chelsea visits on Sunday.

The Australian coach isn't worried.

“I’ve lived in this world for long enough to know that when people are unhappy they’ll express their opinions. I’m never going to hide. I’m never going to shed that responsibility — that’s fine,” Postecoglou said Friday at a news conference.

Spurs slipped to 10th in the Premier League standings with a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth on Thursday, and Postecoglou had an exchange with frustrated traveling fans after the final whistle. The coach deemed it “direct feedback" in his postgame comments.

“It doesn’t disappoint me, it doesn’t frustrate me, it doesn’t make me angry,” Postecoglou said Friday. "I’m just as determined as ever to get it right. Not because of that but because of my resolve to bring success to the football club.

“I don’t need support, mate. I don’t worry about contracts, I don't worry about support,” he added. “I just want to make sure that what I set out to do I accomplish — bring success to this football club. I’m not going to be deterred in my ambitions or endeavor to do that.”

Postecoglou's team has been inconsistent — following up big wins with lackluster performances. After beating Manchester City 4-0, Spurs drew 2-2 with Roma in the Europa League, drew 1-1 with Fulham and lost to Bournemouth.

Chelsea enters the weekend in second place.

Injury updates

Central defender Cristian Romero (foot) was due to train Friday before a decision is made about his availability on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Center-back Ben Davies was set for a scan on his left hamstring. He left Thursday's game in the 62nd minute.

