Spurs lose another player to injury before Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur have lost another player for their match against Arsenal next week, with Rodrigo Bentancur suffering a concussion on Wednesday.

Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been in and out of their team recently, largely for disciplinary reasons. The 27-year-old was initially charged by the FA after joking that all people from South Korea “looked the same”, receiving a seven-match ban.

After returning from that ban, Bentancur picked up his fifth Premier League yellow card and another one-game suspension – which he served against Newcastle United on January 4th.

Once again returning to the team against Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday, Bentancur was quickly withdrawn with an apparent head injury. Spurs have since confirmed that he suffered a concussion, and he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.

Given Arsenal play Spurs next Wednesday, Bentancur will certainly be unavailable for the match.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

In better news for Spurs, Richarlison could be available against Arsenal. The winger has been out with a hamstring problem since early November, and he’s only made a total of seven appearances this season due to his injury issues.

Postecoglou gave an update on the winger on Tuesday, suggesting a return against Arsenal is a possibility.

“Wilson [Odobert’s] still a fair way off, Richy’s coming back but we’ve got to be really careful with him, we’ve got to try to keep him back,” Postecoglou said.

“All being well, in seven days, Richy’s back and he’ll definitely help Dom [Solanke] for sure. We’re hoping by Arsenal next week, he should be available.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Spurs have also had illnesses for Fraser Forster, Radu Dragusin, and Mikey Moore, but there’s no reason to believe any of them will be absent against Arsenal.

Odobert is evidently set to miss the game, as will Guglielmo Vicario with an ankle injury and Destiny Udogie with a thigh injury. The latter pair aren’t expected to return before February.

Then Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven are also expected to be absent, with Postecoglou saying last Friday that all three are “slated to return at the back end of January”.

The Arsenal clash is very much in the middle of January, the 15th, so Postecoglou was seemingly ruling the trio out of that game.