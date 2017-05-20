Spurs' Leonard will not play Game 3 against Warriors

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs arrives to the arena before the game against the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 11, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will not play against Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals because of a sprained left ankle.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard was not happy sitting out with the Warriors leading the series 2-0.

''Kawhi is out,'' Popovich said. ''I spoke to Kawhi, we spoke to everybody, we all speak about it,'' Popovich said. ''In the end, I guess it's my decision. He's not thrilled he's not playing, but he's not ready.''

Leonard initially injured the ankle against Houston in Game 5 of their second-round series on May 9 after inadvertently stepping on James Harden's foot while in transition.

Leonard aggravated the injury twice in the third quarter of Game 1 against the Warriors on May 14, including a controversial close-out by Zaza Pachulia that Popovich called ''dangerous'' and ''unsportsmanlike.''

Leonard returned to Game 1 after stepping on the foot of teammate David Lee, who was sitting on the bench. But shortly after returning, Leonard landed on Pachulia's foot while attempting a 3-pointer and had to be helped off the court.

Leonard, who was selected to the All-NBA first team on Friday, has not played since and has not participated in practice other than light shooting.