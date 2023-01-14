Spurs take on the Kings on 4-game slide

Sacramento Kings (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Sacramento as losers of four games in a row.

The Spurs have gone 5-23 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 4.3.

The Kings are 11-9 in Western Conference play. Sacramento ranks eighth in the league scoring 15.3 fast break points per game. De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 130-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 21.8 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 117.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 124.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Kings: Kevin Huerter: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press