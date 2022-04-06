The Spurs would have helped facilitate DeMar Derozan-to-Lakers move?

“From what I am told, San Antonio was interested in making a deal [to sign-and-trade DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers],” Windhorst said. “But what they wanted and what the Lakers may have wanted may not have — it never got to that point. As you know, Gregg Popovich doesn’t like the Lakers. I don’t think he was going to make it easy. But I do think San Antonio would have done business.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three first half fouls for #Bulls all-star DeMar DeRozan, too.
#Bucks lead 58-43 in the final seconds of the second quarter. – 9:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his third foul contesting DeMar DeRozan’s lay-in with 1:27 left in the first half. – 9:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis picked up his 11th technical of the season during the break, and DeMar DeRozan gets his first free throw. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-31. – 9:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan has had to take 14 shots to get his 12 points. No free throws. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-30 with 4:04 to go in the first half. – 8:58 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton lead the #Bucks with seven points each.
DeMar DeRozan and Coby White have six apiece for the #Bulls8:41 PM

DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Recently jumped on the @Nike Trained pod. All about speaking your truth
@ApplePodcasts 🎧 https://t.co/mvqhptTUsW
@Spotify 🎧 https://t.co/pSWStkfY9I pic.twitter.com/Iqcz4kktls3:39 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The dynamics of Ben Simmons’ grievance over Sixers’ fines, the Nets outlook & a fair look at Lakers’ reasoning to pass on DeMar DeRozan (w/@Ohm Youngmisuk & @Bobby Marks)
Audio: espn.com/radio/play/_/i…
Video: youtu.be/5rIxBD229082:49 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls players’ 3-point shooting since ASB (min. 20 attempts)
Javonte Green — 38.7% (1.6 a/g)
DeMar DeRozan — 38.5% (2.2 a/g)
Zach LaVine — 37.5% (7.1 a/g)
Alex Caruso — 35.3% (2.8 a/g)
Nikola Vucevic — 31.9% (3.8 a/g)
Coby White — 31.4% (5.4 a/g)
Ayo Dosunmu — 28.3% (2.8 a/g) – 10:27 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
All-NBA ballot position oddities:
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard ✅
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard (????)
LeBron eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center ✅ ✅ – 9:49 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Magic Johnson says LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan joining the Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/magic…6:16 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
DeMar DeRozan face-time Lowry just as he finished his post-game media availability. “I had to make sure my guy made it through his big night.” – 10:34 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG11:02 AM

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two