The Spurs would have helped facilitate DeMar Derozan-to-Lakers move?

“From what I am told, San Antonio was interested in making a deal [to sign-and-trade DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers],” Windhorst said. “But what they wanted and what the Lakers may have wanted may not have — it never got to that point. As you know, Gregg Popovich doesn’t like the Lakers. I don’t think he was going to make it easy. But I do think San Antonio would have done business.”

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Three first half fouls for #Bulls all-star DeMar DeRozan, too.

#Bucks lead 58-43 in the final seconds of the second quarter. – 9:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his third foul contesting DeMar DeRozan’s lay-in with 1:27 left in the first half. – 9:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis picked up his 11th technical of the season during the break, and DeMar DeRozan gets his first free throw. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-31. – 9:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMar DeRozan has had to take 14 shots to get his 12 points. No free throws. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-30 with 4:04 to go in the first half. – 8:58 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton lead the #Bucks with seven points each.

DeMar DeRozan and Coby White have six apiece for the #Bulls – 8:41 PM

DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan

Recently jumped on the @Nike Trained pod. All about speaking your truth

@ApplePodcasts 🎧 https://t.co/mvqhptTUsW

@Spotify 🎧 https://t.co/pSWStkfY9I pic.twitter.com/Iqcz4kktls – 3:39 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

New podcast. The dynamics of Ben Simmons’ grievance over Sixers’ fines, the Nets outlook & a fair look at Lakers’ reasoning to pass on DeMar DeRozan (w/@Ohm Youngmisuk & @Bobby Marks)

Audio: espn.com/radio/play/_/i…

Video: youtu.be/5rIxBD22908 – 2:49 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls players’ 3-point shooting since ASB (min. 20 attempts)

Javonte Green — 38.7% (1.6 a/g)

DeMar DeRozan — 38.5% (2.2 a/g)

Zach LaVine — 37.5% (7.1 a/g)

Alex Caruso — 35.3% (2.8 a/g)

Nikola Vucevic — 31.9% (3.8 a/g)

Coby White — 31.4% (5.4 a/g)

Ayo Dosunmu — 28.3% (2.8 a/g) – 10:27 AM

Story continues

Tas Melas @TasMelas

All-NBA ballot position oddities:

Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard ✅

DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward ✅ and guard

Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard (????)

LeBron eligible at forward ✅ and guard

Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center ✅ ✅ – 9:49 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Magic Johnson says LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan joining the Bulls

cbssports.com/nba/news/magic… – 6:16 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

DeMar DeRozan face-time Lowry just as he finished his post-game media availability. “I had to make sure my guy made it through his big night.” – 10:34 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8

3. Joel Embiid: 16.5

4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7

5. Trae Young: 14.5

6. Luka Doncic: 14.5

7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2

8. Devin Booker: 14.0

9. Ja Morant: 13.6

10. Kevin Durant: 13.3

https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM

More on this storyline