Spurs take on the Heat on 4-game skid

Miami Heat (5-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup against Miami after losing four straight games.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall a season ago while going 14-27 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 55.5 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

Miami went 44-38 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 17-24 on the road last season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 109.8 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (personal), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press