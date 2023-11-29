Spurs face the Hawks on 12-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its 12-game skid when the Spurs take on Atlanta.

The Spurs are 1-8 in home games. San Antonio averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 5-4 in road games. Atlanta is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 25.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 107.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

