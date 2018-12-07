Spurs coach Gregg Popovich leaves abruptly after LeBron James question

Coach Gregg Popovich was brief in answering questions after the Spurs fell to the Lakers 121-113 on Wednesday.

He answered only two questions after the loss and left the media scrum abruptly following a question about what made it so difficult for San Antonio to guard the Lakers and LeBron James (who led Los Angeles with 42 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists).

Popovich was direct as he said, "Have you watched LeBron play before? He's LeBron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard."

What makes LeBron hard to guard? Pop has a simple answer pic.twitter.com/PeRIA1UNlT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2018

Reporters were silent after his short answer and then Popovich asked, "Anybody else?" before abruptly walking off.

Popovich did give a full answer to the first question asked about what the key factor was in the fourth quarter.

"They made a lot of shots down the stretch," Popovich said. "Give them credit. LeBron [James] was the generator and he made some great 3s. Zo [Lonzo Ball] went to the bucket and hit a lot of open people on the drive. He did a little bit of everything and got it done. It was a good game."

Here’s a full transcript of Gregg Popovich’s postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/bzVH4wwKfo — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 6, 2018

The Lakers moved to 15-9 and are sitting fifth in the Western Conference, while the Spurs fell to 11-14 and are 14th out of 15 teams in the West, ahead of only the 4-20 Suns.