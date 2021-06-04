Antonio Conte’s move to Tottenham is called off as talks break down

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Tottenham will not be pursuing a deal for Antonio Conte to take over as their new manager after talks broke down.

Conte left Internazionale last month after winning Serie A, unhappy with the club’s plans to sell players to plug holes in their balance sheet. He said in an interview broadcast by DAZN on Friday that he was ready to manage abroad again.

The Italian, however, was unconvinced that the conditions exist to win trophies at Spurs. The squad is in need of an overhaul and Conte had to weigh up whether the budget to strengthen was sufficient.

“I would like to have more experiences abroad,” Conte said in the interview. “I think that I am not someone who is happy with just a comfortable situation. I always chose the most difficult situation instead.

“As a player, I won everything it was possible to win, but I also lost a great deal. When you lose, it leaves within you the desire not to experience that again, so you do everything to transmit that to your players when you are a coach. It all comes from your scars and wanting to avoid getting more.”

Related: How Antonio Conte would change Tottenham’s shape and mentality

Tottenham were thought to be close to an agreement to hire Fabio Paratici as sporting director after Juventus chose not to renew his contract.

Paratici had worked with Conte at Juventus from 2011-2014 although the initial feeling was that the move for Paratici did not hinge on whether Conte came to Spurs.

The Italian, who had worked for 11 years at Juventus during which the club won 19 trophies, was in talks to take the role at Spurs with the club planning to return to a two-tier management structure.