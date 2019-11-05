Spurs appeal Son Heung-min red card for tackle on Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes' surgery on fractured ankle confirmed successful by Everton. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Tottenham Hotspur have appealed the red card issued to Son Heung-min for a tackle which left Everton’s Andre Gomes with a fracture dislocation to his ankle.

Son was visibly distressed after the incident during Sunday’s match at Goodison Park, with Portuguese midfielder Gomes stretchered off following a second-half collision with Son and Serge Aurier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Referee Martin Atkinson initially presented Son with a yellow card but opted to dismiss the South Korean instead after assessment of the damage on Gomes.

READ MORE: Son Heung-min sent off for 'endangering the safety of a player' after gruesome Andre Gomes injury

READ MORE: Everton's Andre Gomes suffers horrific injury against Spurs

READ MORE: Spurs' Son: 'I've been a victim of racism in England'

The Premier League commented on Atkinson’s decision: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”





Son left the pitch in tears and has reportedly been offered counselling by the club to help with his psychological recovery.





Son Heung-min could face a three match ban if Tottenham's appeal against the red card is unsuccessful. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)





Tottenham Hotspur will hope the red card decision is overturned, however if their appeal is unsuccessful, Son will endure a three-match ban resulting in him missing games against Sheffield United, West Ham and Bournemouth.

"It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. “It is unbelievable to see a red card."

Story continues

"I didn't want to look. Son is devastated and in tears"



Dele Alli gives his thoughts on Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Everton and Andre Gomes' horror injury.



📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #EVETOT here: https://t.co/z2eOdJ0X12

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Z3vbtarCPb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2019

Dele Alli defended teammate Son in a post-match interview following his goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton. “If you see his reaction in there, he can’t even lift his head up he’s crying that much in there.

“But obviously it’s not something you want to see happen to anyone so just have to send our best to him [Gomes].”

Everton have commented that Gomes’ ankle surgery went “extremely well” and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The best of US Sport with Tailgate

Featured from our writers





