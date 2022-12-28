Spur Corporation Ltd's (JSE:SUR) Has Performed Well But Fundamentals Look Varied: Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Spur's (JSE:SUR) stock is up by 2.4% over the past month. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Spur's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spur is:

19% = R128m ÷ R686m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Spur's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Spur's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 30% does temper our expectations. Needless to say, the 11% net income shrink rate seen by Spurover the past five years is a huge dampener. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the shrinking earnings could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

From the 12% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that Spur and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Spur is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Spur Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Spur's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 79% (or a retention ratio of 21%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Spur visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Spur has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Spur. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Spur's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

