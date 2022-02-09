SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Company delivers 84th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 23% growth in revenue and 21% growth in recurring revenue over fourth quarter 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue was $102.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting 23% growth in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2020. Recurring revenue grew 21% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.8 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.5 million or $0.37 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.46, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 21% to $27.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our competitive differentiation and ability to expedite trading partner onboarding is rooted in the size of the SPS Commerce network, our world class products and people, and the strategic acquisitions we made over the years to facilitate integration of the SPS solution to our customers’ ERP systems,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our investments are accelerating our growth, while expanding our addressable market.”

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $385.3 million compared to $312.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting 23% growth. Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $44.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.82, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.53 for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2021 increased 23% to $107.0 million, compared to the full year ended December 31, 2020.

“SPS Commerce delivered another year of strong execution and profitable growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Fulfillment automation and the need for supply chain efficiencies continue to drive demand for EDI, and SPS is well positioned to capitalize on evolving retail dynamics with our growing portfolio of solutions.”

Guidance

First quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $103.8 million to $104.8 million. Full year 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $442.5 million to $445.5 million, representing approximately 15% to 16% growth over 2021.

First quarter 2022 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.25 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.3 million shares. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.18 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.5 million shares.

First quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.47. Full year 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.99 to $2.02.

First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28.8 to $29.3 million. Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125.0 million to $126.5 million, representing approximately 17% to 18% growth over 2021.

First quarter 2022 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $9.2 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $4.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $2.5 million.

Full year 2022 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $35.0 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $18.1 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $10.0 million.

For 2022, we expect an annual effective tax rate of approximately 30%.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #3897068 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 84 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management, our board of directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance because they assist the Company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as they remove from operating results the impact of the Company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because they are widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the Company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2022, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares)

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

207,552

$

149,692

Short-term investments

49,758

37,786

Accounts receivable

38,811

37,811

Allowance for credit losses

(4,249

)

(4,233

)

Accounts receivable, net

34,562

33,578

Deferred costs

44,529

37,988

Other assets

16,042

12,312

Total current assets

352,443

271,356

Property and equipment, net

31,901

26,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

15,581

Goodwill

143,663

134,853

Intangible assets, net

58,587

60,230

Investments, non-current

2,500

Other assets

Deferred costs, non-current

15,191

12,607

Deferred income tax assets

182

194

Other assets, non-current

3,028

2,705

Total assets

$

615,846

$

526,458

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

8,330

$

5,354

Accrued compensation

31,661

22,872

Accrued expenses

8,345

11,161

Deferred revenue

50,428

37,947

Operating lease liabilities

4,108

2,798

Total current liabilities

102,872

80,132

Other liabilities

Deferred revenue, non-current

5,144

2,996

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

16,426

19,672

Deferred income tax liabilities

7,145

2,937

Total liabilities

131,587

105,737

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 37,798,610 and 37,100,467 shares issued; and 36,009,257 and 35,487,217 shares outstanding, respectively

38

37

Treasury Stock, at cost; 1,789,353 and 1,613,250 shares, respectively

(85,677

)

(65,247

)

Additional paid-in capital

433,258

393,462

Retained earnings

138,087

93,490

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,447

)

(1,021

)

Total stockholders’ equity

484,259

420,721

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

615,846

$

526,458

Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.


SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

102,756

$

83,308

$

385,276

$

312,630

Cost of revenues

35,635

26,921

131,678

99,836

Gross profit

67,121

56,387

253,598

212,794

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

22,658

19,812

88,044

75,955

Research and development

10,579

7,937

39,038

31,024

General and administrative

16,119

13,528

61,305

50,119

Amortization of intangible assets

2,392

1,553

10,126

5,538

Total operating expenses

51,748

42,830

198,513

162,636

Income from operations

15,373

13,557

55,085

50,158

Other income (expense), net

(120

)

1,304

(1,544

)

2,522

Income before income taxes

15,253

14,861

53,541

52,680

Income tax expense

2,488

1,391

8,944

7,094

Net income

$

12,765

$

13,470

$

44,597

$

45,586

Net income per share

Basic

$

0.35

$

0.38

$

1.24

$

1.29

Diluted

$

0.34

$

0.37

$

1.21

$

1.26

Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share

Basic

36,091

35,504

35,928

35,226

Diluted

37,135

36,624

36,962

36,285

Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

44,597

$

45,586

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities

Deferred income taxes

3,881

4,241

Change in earn-out liability

(85

)

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

14,788

13,127

Amortization of intangible assets

10,126

5,538

Provision for credit losses

4,717

5,660

Stock-based compensation

27,574

18,936

Other, net

323

(24

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition

Accounts receivable

(4,959

)

(5,922

)

Deferred costs

(9,299

)

(3,414

)

Other current and non-current assets

(6,181

)

1,201

Accounts payable

2,259

1,214

Accrued compensation

6,775

(1,257

)

Accrued expenses

1,017

563

Deferred revenue

14,483

4,432

Operating leases

2,792

(1,234

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

112,893

88,562

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(19,588

)

(16,467

)

Purchases of investments

(114,014

)

(74,797

)

Maturities of investments

103,965

69,461

Acquisition of business and intangible assets, net

(17,066

)

(98,666

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(46,703

)

(120,469

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repurchases of common stock

(20,430

)

(18,950

)

Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

9,374

18,592

Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity

4,737

3,374

Payment for contingent consideration

(2,042

)

(688

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(8,361

)

2,328

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes

31

19

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

57,860

(29,560

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

149,692

179,252

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

207,552

$

149,692

Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income

$

44,597

$

45,586

Income tax expense

8,944

7,094

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

14,788

13,127

Amortization of intangible assets

10,126

5,538

Stock-based compensation expense

27,574

18,936

Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held

1,456

(1,753

)

Investment income

(278

)

(1,208

)

Other

(192

)

(326

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

107,015

$

86,994

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Revenue

$

385,276

$

312,630

Net income

44,597

45,586

Net Income Margin

12

%

15

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

107,015

$

86,994

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28

%

28

%

Non-GAAP Income

Net income

$

44,597

$

45,586

Stock-based compensation expense

27,574

18,936

Amortization of intangible assets

10,126

5,538

Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held

1,456

(1,753

)

Other

(192

)

(326

)

Income tax effects of adjustments

(16,454

)

(12,285

)

Non-GAAP income

$

67,107

$

55,696

Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share

Basic

35,928

35,226

Diluted

36,962

36,285

Non-GAAP income per share

Basic

1.87

1.58

Diluted

1.82

1.53

