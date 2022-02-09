SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Company delivers 84th consecutive quarter of topline growth, with 23% growth in revenue and 21% growth in recurring revenue over fourth quarter 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Revenue was $102.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting 23% growth in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2020. Recurring revenue grew 21% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.8 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.5 million or $0.37 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.46, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.40 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 21% to $27.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our competitive differentiation and ability to expedite trading partner onboarding is rooted in the size of the SPS Commerce network, our world class products and people, and the strategic acquisitions we made over the years to facilitate integration of the SPS solution to our customers’ ERP systems,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Our investments are accelerating our growth, while expanding our addressable market.”

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $385.3 million compared to $312.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting 23% growth. Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $44.6 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.82, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.53 for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2021 increased 23% to $107.0 million, compared to the full year ended December 31, 2020.

“SPS Commerce delivered another year of strong execution and profitable growth,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “Fulfillment automation and the need for supply chain efficiencies continue to drive demand for EDI, and SPS is well positioned to capitalize on evolving retail dynamics with our growing portfolio of solutions.”

Guidance

First quarter 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $103.8 million to $104.8 million. Full year 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $442.5 million to $445.5 million, representing approximately 15% to 16% growth over 2021.

First quarter 2022 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.25 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.3 million shares. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.18 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.5 million shares.

First quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.47. Full year 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.99 to $2.02.

First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28.8 to $29.3 million. Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125.0 million to $126.5 million, representing approximately 17% to 18% growth over 2021.

First quarter 2022 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $9.2 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $4.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $2.5 million.

Full year 2022 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $35.0 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $18.1 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $10.0 million.

For 2022, we expect an annual effective tax rate of approximately 30%.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #3897068 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 84 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management, our board of directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, investment income or loss, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance because they assist the Company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as they remove from operating results the impact of the Company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because they are widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the Company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2022, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,552 $ 149,692 Short-term investments 49,758 37,786 Accounts receivable 38,811 37,811 Allowance for credit losses (4,249 ) (4,233 ) Accounts receivable, net 34,562 33,578 Deferred costs 44,529 37,988 Other assets 16,042 12,312 Total current assets 352,443 271,356 Property and equipment, net 31,901 26,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,851 15,581 Goodwill 143,663 134,853 Intangible assets, net 58,587 60,230 Investments, non-current — 2,500 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 15,191 12,607 Deferred income tax assets 182 194 Other assets, non-current 3,028 2,705 Total assets $ 615,846 $ 526,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,330 $ 5,354 Accrued compensation 31,661 22,872 Accrued expenses 8,345 11,161 Deferred revenue 50,428 37,947 Operating lease liabilities 4,108 2,798 Total current liabilities 102,872 80,132 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 5,144 2,996 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,426 19,672 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,145 2,937 Total liabilities 131,587 105,737 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 37,798,610 and 37,100,467 shares issued; and 36,009,257 and 35,487,217 shares outstanding, respectively 38 37 Treasury Stock, at cost; 1,789,353 and 1,613,250 shares, respectively (85,677 ) (65,247 ) Additional paid-in capital 433,258 393,462 Retained earnings 138,087 93,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,447 ) (1,021 ) Total stockholders’ equity 484,259 420,721 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 615,846 $ 526,458 Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 102,756 $ 83,308 $ 385,276 $ 312,630 Cost of revenues 35,635 26,921 131,678 99,836 Gross profit 67,121 56,387 253,598 212,794 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 22,658 19,812 88,044 75,955 Research and development 10,579 7,937 39,038 31,024 General and administrative 16,119 13,528 61,305 50,119 Amortization of intangible assets 2,392 1,553 10,126 5,538 Total operating expenses 51,748 42,830 198,513 162,636 Income from operations 15,373 13,557 55,085 50,158 Other income (expense), net (120 ) 1,304 (1,544 ) 2,522 Income before income taxes 15,253 14,861 53,541 52,680 Income tax expense 2,488 1,391 8,944 7,094 Net income $ 12,765 $ 13,470 $ 44,597 $ 45,586 Net income per share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 1.21 $ 1.26 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 36,091 35,504 35,928 35,226 Diluted 37,135 36,624 36,962 36,285

Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 44,597 $ 45,586 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 3,881 4,241 Change in earn-out liability — (85 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 14,788 13,127 Amortization of intangible assets 10,126 5,538 Provision for credit losses 4,717 5,660 Stock-based compensation 27,574 18,936 Other, net 323 (24 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition Accounts receivable (4,959 ) (5,922 ) Deferred costs (9,299 ) (3,414 ) Other current and non-current assets (6,181 ) 1,201 Accounts payable 2,259 1,214 Accrued compensation 6,775 (1,257 ) Accrued expenses 1,017 563 Deferred revenue 14,483 4,432 Operating leases 2,792 (1,234 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 112,893 88,562 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (19,588 ) (16,467 ) Purchases of investments (114,014 ) (74,797 ) Maturities of investments 103,965 69,461 Acquisition of business and intangible assets, net (17,066 ) (98,666 ) Net cash used in investing activities (46,703 ) (120,469 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (20,430 ) (18,950 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 9,374 18,592 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 4,737 3,374 Payment for contingent consideration (2,042 ) (688 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,361 ) 2,328 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 31 19 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 57,860 (29,560 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 149,692 179,252 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 207,552 $ 149,692

Results presented are unaudited and thus, are subject to adjustment. Audited results will be included within the 10-K filing.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 44,597 $ 45,586 Income tax expense 8,944 7,094 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 14,788 13,127 Amortization of intangible assets 10,126 5,538 Stock-based compensation expense 27,574 18,936 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,456 (1,753 ) Investment income (278 ) (1,208 ) Other (192 ) (326 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,015 $ 86,994 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Revenue $ 385,276 $ 312,630 Net income 44,597 45,586 Net Income Margin 12 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,015 $ 86,994 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28 % 28 % Non-GAAP Income Net income $ 44,597 $ 45,586 Stock-based compensation expense 27,574 18,936 Amortization of intangible assets 10,126 5,538 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 1,456 (1,753 ) Other (192 ) (326 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (16,454 ) (12,285 ) Non-GAAP income $ 67,107 $ 55,696 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,928 35,226 Diluted 36,962 36,285 Non-GAAP income per share Basic 1.87 1.58 Diluted 1.82 1.53

