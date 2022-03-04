Spruce up Your Wardrobe With These Spring Cleaning Sales

Dara Prant
·1 min read

You'll want to check out these deals on winter-to-spring must-haves.

We tend to avoid going into those stuffed-to-the-brim drawers or crowded closets until it's time to push those heavy layers all the way to the back and bring out the lighter jackets. Well, folks, with warm-weather collections hitting stores and longer, light-filled days coming, it's time to address the state of our spring wardrobes.

Like the confused temperatures, brands are in a transition period, trying to sell the rest of their fall wares to make space for new spring drops. Stores are slashing prices on hard-to-resist knits and cutting costs on dresses that deserve a day or night out. A quick browse through your favorite retailers — most of which are holding can't miss pre-spring sales — and you'll find pieces that you'll want to wear on repeat as we close the chapter on chilly mornings and open a more promising page on sunny afternoons. From newly-reduced crochet cardigans to freshly-discounted quilted toppers, these deals won't last long, so shop to it.

If you're in the market for a dress that you're guaranteed to have fun in...

<p>Siedrés Liam Balloon Sleeve Blue Jacquard Midi Dress, $354 (from $504), <a href="https://www.siedres.com/collections/fall-winter-2021/products/liam-balloon-sleeve-blue-jacquard-midi-dress?variant=38132863434904" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes FR 34-40). </p>

If you're looking for a cuddly knit that'll pack a punch...

<p>Stine Goya Fair Isle Knit Sweater, $158 (from $420), <a href="https://rstyle.me/+PgWysqoRgqv6pQhAMF4y0g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes XS-L). </p>

If you're on the hunt for lightweight layers...

<p>Lacoste Live Badge Wool Blend Teddy Jacket, $182 (from $365), <a href="https://rstyle.me/+5ALYSpUzLTIsbpd5be777w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here" class="link ">available here </a>(sizes S-L). </p>

