Spruce up your nails for spring with colors and designs from Essie, OPI and Chillhouse.

Spring has officially sprung! Now’s the time to clean out your nail care collection and opt for fresh new polish colors and press-on sets. While you can’t go wrong with pastel hues and floral designs (groundbreaking, we know), there are some unexpected options to consider for your next at-home manicure. We’ve compiled a list of nail colors and designs to help you get in on this year's spring nail trends.

1. This vibrant pink gel polish from Essie

Transition from winter to spring with this blue-toned pink from Essie.

Sure, pink isn't a surprising color to see as part of a spring-themed manicure, but this Essie hue isn't the typical pastel. "Wilder Than I Seam" is a bright violet-pink with blue undertones. The polish is from the brand's Gel Couture line, meaning you can apply it like any regular nail polish, but it promises to have the shine and chip-resistance of a gel manicure.

$13 at Ulta

2. These adorable strawberry press-ons from Paintlab

Choose this cutesy strawberry design from Paintlab.

Looking for press-on nails that are as fresh as your favorite fruit? Check out this kitschy set that feature adorable strawberry designs. This Paintlab kit includes with 24 gel press-on nails, nail glue, a prep pad, a cuticle stick and a nail file.

$15 at Paintlab

3. These vintage-inspired press-ons from Chillhouse

Rock this vintage design from Chillhouse.

This half-moon nail design has been around since the mid 1900s, and it isn't going anywhere. Whether you’re inspired by vintage fashion or Taylor Swift’s "Bejeweled" music video mani—perhaps heading to her Eras tour this spring?—these red-hot crescent nails from Chillhouse are not to be missed. The press-on nail kit includes 24 nail sizes, a dual-sided buffer, a cuticle stick, glue and a file.

$16 at Saks Fifth Avenue

4. This daisy-inspired gel nail wrap set from Dashing Diva

Dress up your nails in daisies with this Dashing Diva set.

You don't need to be a nail artist to attain a floral design, thanks to these semi-cured gel nail strips from Dashing Diva's Glaze line. The set comprises three white nails and two daisy-adorned ones to nod at the season. Each nail applies like a strip of tape and hardens to a gel finish with the help of the mini curing light that's automatically added to your cart when you purchase a set of Glaze nails.

$14 at Dashing Diva

5. These neutral nails from Glamnetic

Keep things simple with this neutral set from Glamnetic.

If a pop of color isn't really your style, these neutral almond-shaped nails may be more suitable. Perfect for everyday wear, this Glamnetic kit features 24 nails in a neutral pink shade with marbled and gold-toned accents, along with everything you need to apply them, including nail glue, a double-sided nail file, a cuticle stick, and an alcohol pad.

$15 at Lulus

6. This hot pink monochrome nail lacquer from O.P.I.

Punch up your nails in this shimmering pink from O.P.I.

Every color in the Me, Myself, and O.P.I. Nail Lacquer Collection is fitting for the warm months ahead. If you need to pick just one, turn your attention to the shimmering hot-pink shade "Spring Break the Internet." Though a regular nail polish and not gel, O.P.I. claims it can last up to seven days, especially if you apply polish to the nail's edge to prevent chipping.

$12 at Ulta

7. This ombre nail wrap set from ManiMe

Get this dreamy, pink-hued manicure with ManiMe.

Born out of the desire to create an affordable alternative to the nail salon, ManiMe makes custom-fit, stick-on gel manicures. All you have to do is take a photo of your nails and send it to the company upon the purchase of a design. The brand then uses 3D modeling and a laser cutter to create a set designed just for you. This pink and white gradient design is great for those who want something elevated and chic without committing to bold nail art.

$20 at ManiMe

8. This high-shine, baby blue pastel polish from Gucci

Emulate a blue sky on your nails with Gucci polish.

Gucci’s newest nail polish shade, "Lucy Baby Blue," is a gorgeous sky-blue color and a pastel lover's dream. The polish claims to smooth out ridges and imperfections on the nail's surface while also imparting a glossy sheen. Apply this all over the nails, create french tips or use it in your nail art designs.

$33 at Sephora

9. This pretty nail enhancer from Dior

Enhance your natural nails with Dior.

Are natural nails more your thing? Check out this nail enhancer from Dior that adds a little oomph with every swipe. This lacquer claims to give your nails a healthy sheen while also amplifying the tones of your natural nails. "The pinks of the nails become pinker and the whites become whiter," Dior states.

$30 at Sephora

10. These velvety pop-on nails from Static Nails

Enjoy this dazzling mani from Static Nails.

Velvet likely isn't the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of spring nail designs, but after taking one look at the Velvet Effect press-ons from Static Nails, it’s hard not to want the entire collection. You can grab these in classic spring colors, like pink and lavender, or jazz things up with a french manicure design. While trying press-on nails, Reviewed's tester found Static Nails comfortable to wear and easy to apply and remove.

$20 at Static Nails

11. This stunning soft green polish from Lights Lacquer

Go pastel mode with this Lights Lacquer polish.

When you see "'52 Chevy," a soft green polish from Lights Lacquer, it’s hard not to think of lush grass and freshly cut flowers. All you need is two coats for a rich color payoff that rivals key lime pie. You'll want to apply this color on repeat all spring.

$11 at Lights Lacquer

