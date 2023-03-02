Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week year ending January 1, 2023.

"We are pleased with our strong fourth-quarter results, closing out the year with double-digit earnings per share growth," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "These solid trends reflect the resilience of healthy, natural and organic food, and give us confidence in our future business. I want to thank the entire team for driving these results in the face of a challenging year, and for living our values daily."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales totaled $1.6 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2021

  • Comparable store sales growth of 2.9%

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.42; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same period in 2021

  • Opened 7 new stores

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Net sales totaled $6.4 billion; a 5% increase from 2021

  • Comparable store sales growth of 2.2%

  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.39; compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.10 in 2021

  • Opened 16 new stores, resulting in 386 stores in 23 states as of January 1, 2023

Leverage and Liquidity in 2022:

  • Ended the quarter with $293 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility

  • Repurchased 6.9 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $200 million

  • Generated cash from operations of $371 million and invested $112 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:
"While we recognize the near-term economic environment is difficult to predict, the stability of our recent sales is encouraging," said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We are optimistic about our ongoing cash generation and our ability to invest in our business for growth. During 2023, we expect to open 30 new stores. Additionally, as part of a recent real estate portfolio review, we expect to close 11 stores. The closing stores, on average, are approximately 30% larger than our current prototype and are underperforming financially.”

The following provides information on our full-year 2023 outlook:

  • Net sales growth: 4% to 6%

  • Comparable store sales growth: low single digits

  • Adjusted EBIT: $355M to $370M

  • Effective Tax rate: approximately 26%

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.41 to $2.53

  • Unit growth: 30 new stores, closing 11 stores

  • Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements):$210M to $230M

The following provides information on our first quarter 2023 outlook:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 1.5%-2.5%

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.83 to $0.87

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 2, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

 

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

Net sales

 

$

1,576,554

 

 

$

1,492,796

 

 

$

6,404,223

 

 

$

6,099,869

 

Cost of sales

 

 

1,003,745

 

 

 

959,568

 

 

 

4,055,659

 

 

 

3,890,657

 

Gross profit

 

 

572,809

 

 

 

533,228

 

 

 

2,348,564

 

 

 

2,209,212

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

472,795

 

 

 

448,707

 

 

 

1,855,649

 

 

 

1,748,205

 

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

 

 

30,153

 

 

 

30,222

 

 

 

123,530

 

 

 

122,258

 

Store closure and other costs, net

 

 

7,991

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

11,025

 

 

 

4,673

 

Income from operations

 

 

61,870

 

 

 

51,383

 

 

 

358,360

 

 

 

334,076

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

2,844

 

 

 

9,047

 

 

 

11,684

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

60,471

 

 

 

48,539

 

 

 

349,313

 

 

 

322,392

 

Income tax provision

 

 

15,351

 

 

 

12,311

 

 

 

88,149

 

 

 

78,235

 

Net income

 

$

45,120

 

 

$

36,228

 

 

$

261,164

 

 

$

244,157

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2.41

 

 

$

2.12

 

Diluted

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.10

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

105,730

 

 

 

112,019

 

 

 

108,232

 

 

 

115,377

 

Diluted

 

 

106,832

 

 

 

112,786

 

 

 

109,139

 

 

 

116,077

 

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

293,233

 

 

$

245,287

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

16,108

 

 

 

21,574

 

Inventories

 

 

310,545

 

 

 

265,387

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

53,918

 

 

 

35,468

 

Total current assets

 

 

673,804

 

 

 

567,716

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

722,241

 

 

 

716,029

 

Operating lease assets, net

 

 

1,106,524

 

 

 

1,072,019

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

184,960

 

 

 

184,960

 

Goodwill

 

 

368,878

 

 

 

368,878

 

Other assets

 

 

13,973

 

 

 

13,513

 

Total assets

 

$

3,070,380

 

 

$

2,923,115

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

172,904

 

 

$

145,901

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

151,306

 

 

 

155,996

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

 

61,574

 

 

 

58,743

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

135,584

 

 

 

151,755

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

1,078

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

522,380

 

 

 

513,473

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,145,173

 

 

 

1,095,909

 

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

 

258,902

 

 

 

259,656

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

36,340

 

 

 

36,306

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

61,123

 

 

 

57,895

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,023,918

 

 

 

1,963,239

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
105,072,756 shares issued and outstanding, January 1, 2023;
111,114,374 shares issued and outstanding, January 2, 2022

 

 

105

 

 

 

111

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

726,345

 

 

 

704,701

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,758

)

Retained earnings

 

 

320,012

 

 

 

258,822

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,046,462

 

 

 

959,876

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

3,070,380

 

 

$

2,923,115

 

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

261,164

 

 

$

244,157

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

127,067

 

 

 

125,541

 

Operating lease asset amortization

 

 

117,315

 

 

 

108,517

 

Store closure and other costs, net

 

 

8,066

 

 

 

4,762

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

16,603

 

 

 

15,883

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,228

 

 

 

(178

)

Other non-cash items

 

 

672

 

 

 

1,167

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

13,381

 

 

 

16,928

 

Inventories

 

 

(45,158

)

 

 

(11,417

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(18,467

)

 

 

(5,879

)

Other assets

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

(1,782

)

Accounts payable

 

 

13,362

 

 

 

4,523

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

5,416

 

 

 

610

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

(17,951

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(132,889

)

 

 

(120,483

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

(3,301

)

 

 

401

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

371,329

 

 

 

364,799

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(124,010

)

 

 

(102,378

)

Cash flows used in investing activities

 

 

(124,010

)

 

 

(102,378

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

 

62,500

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facilities

 

 

(62,500

)

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease liabilities

 

 

(819

)

 

 

(685

)

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

 

(3,373

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(199,980

)

 

 

(188,343

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

5,041

 

 

 

2,170

 

Cash flows used in financing activities

 

 

(199,131

)

 

 

(186,858

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

48,188

 

 

 

75,563

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

 

 

247,004

 

 

 

171,441

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

 

$

295,192

 

 

$

247,004

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA and EBIT. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2022:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Thirteen Weeks Ended

 

 

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

January 2, 2022

 

Net income

 

$

45,120

 

 

$

36,228

 

 

$

261,164

 

 

$

244,157

 

Income tax provision

 

 

15,351

 

 

 

12,311

 

 

 

88,149

 

 

 

78,235

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,399

 

 

 

2,844

 

 

 

9,047

 

 

 

11,684

 

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

 

 

61,870

 

 

 

51,383

 

 

 

358,360

 

 

 

334,076

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

 

31,010

 

 

 

31,119

 

 

 

127,067

 

 

 

125,541

 

EBITDA

 

$

92,880

 

 

$

82,502

 

 

$

485,427

 

 

$

459,617

 

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc
Phoenix, AZ
3/2/23

 

 

 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

 

Susannah Livingston

media@sprouts.com

 

(602) 682-1584

 

 

susannahlivingston@sprouts.com

 

 


