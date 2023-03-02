Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
PHOENIX, Ariz., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week year ending January 1, 2023.
"We are pleased with our strong fourth-quarter results, closing out the year with double-digit earnings per share growth," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "These solid trends reflect the resilience of healthy, natural and organic food, and give us confidence in our future business. I want to thank the entire team for driving these results in the face of a challenging year, and for living our values daily."
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
Net sales totaled $1.6 billion; a 6% increase from the same period in 2021
Comparable store sales growth of 2.9%
Diluted earnings per share of $0.42; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same period in 2021
Opened 7 new stores
Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:
Net sales totaled $6.4 billion; a 5% increase from 2021
Comparable store sales growth of 2.2%
Diluted earnings per share of $2.39; compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.10 in 2021
Opened 16 new stores, resulting in 386 stores in 23 states as of January 1, 2023
Leverage and Liquidity in 2022:
Ended the quarter with $293 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility
Repurchased 6.9 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $200 million
Generated cash from operations of $371 million and invested $112 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement
First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook:
"While we recognize the near-term economic environment is difficult to predict, the stability of our recent sales is encouraging," said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We are optimistic about our ongoing cash generation and our ability to invest in our business for growth. During 2023, we expect to open 30 new stores. Additionally, as part of a recent real estate portfolio review, we expect to close 11 stores. The closing stores, on average, are approximately 30% larger than our current prototype and are underperforming financially.”
The following provides information on our full-year 2023 outlook:
Net sales growth: 4% to 6%
Comparable store sales growth: low single digits
Adjusted EBIT: $355M to $370M
Effective Tax rate: approximately 26%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.41 to $2.53
Unit growth: 30 new stores, closing 11 stores
Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements):$210M to $230M
The following provides information on our first quarter 2023 outlook:
Comparable store sales growth: 1.5%-2.5%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.83 to $0.87
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call
Sprouts will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results.
A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
A webcast replay will be available at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 2, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link.
Important Information Regarding Outlook
There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.
Corporate Profile
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
Net sales
$
1,576,554
$
1,492,796
$
6,404,223
$
6,099,869
Cost of sales
1,003,745
959,568
4,055,659
3,890,657
Gross profit
572,809
533,228
2,348,564
2,209,212
Selling, general and administrative expenses
472,795
448,707
1,855,649
1,748,205
Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
30,153
30,222
123,530
122,258
Store closure and other costs, net
7,991
2,916
11,025
4,673
Income from operations
61,870
51,383
358,360
334,076
Interest expense, net
1,399
2,844
9,047
11,684
Income before income taxes
60,471
48,539
349,313
322,392
Income tax provision
15,351
12,311
88,149
78,235
Net income
$
45,120
$
36,228
$
261,164
$
244,157
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.32
$
2.41
$
2.12
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
2.39
$
2.10
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
105,730
112,019
108,232
115,377
Diluted
106,832
112,786
109,139
116,077
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
293,233
$
245,287
Accounts receivable, net
16,108
21,574
Inventories
310,545
265,387
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
53,918
35,468
Total current assets
673,804
567,716
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
722,241
716,029
Operating lease assets, net
1,106,524
1,072,019
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
184,960
184,960
Goodwill
368,878
368,878
Other assets
13,973
13,513
Total assets
$
3,070,380
$
2,923,115
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
172,904
$
145,901
Accrued liabilities
151,306
155,996
Accrued salaries and benefits
61,574
58,743
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
135,584
151,755
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
1,012
1,078
Total current liabilities
522,380
513,473
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,145,173
1,095,909
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
258,902
259,656
Other long-term liabilities
36,340
36,306
Deferred income tax liability
61,123
57,895
Total liabilities
2,023,918
1,963,239
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
105
111
Additional paid-in capital
726,345
704,701
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
—
(3,758
)
Retained earnings
320,012
258,822
Total stockholders' equity
1,046,462
959,876
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,070,380
$
2,923,115
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
Operating activities
Net income
$
261,164
$
244,157
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
127,067
125,541
Operating lease asset amortization
117,315
108,517
Store closure and other costs, net
8,066
4,762
Share-based compensation
16,603
15,883
Deferred income taxes
3,228
(178
)
Other non-cash items
672
1,167
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
13,381
16,928
Inventories
(45,158
)
(11,417
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(18,467
)
(5,879
)
Other assets
2,039
(1,782
)
Accounts payable
13,362
4,523
Accrued liabilities
5,416
610
Accrued salaries and benefits
2,831
(17,951
)
Operating lease liabilities
(132,889
)
(120,483
)
Other long-term liabilities
(3,301
)
401
Cash flows from operating activities
371,329
364,799
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(124,010
)
(102,378
)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(124,010
)
(102,378
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
62,500
—
Payments on revolving credit facilities
(62,500
)
—
Payments on finance lease liabilities
(819
)
(685
)
Payments of deferred financing costs
(3,373
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
(199,980
)
(188,343
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
5,041
2,170
Cash flows used in financing activities
(199,131
)
(186,858
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
48,188
75,563
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
247,004
171,441
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
295,192
$
247,004
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA and EBIT. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.
The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion.
Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.
The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2023 and January 2, 2022:
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
January 1, 2023
January 2, 2022
Net income
$
45,120
$
36,228
$
261,164
$
244,157
Income tax provision
15,351
12,311
88,149
78,235
Interest expense, net
1,399
2,844
9,047
11,684
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
61,870
51,383
358,360
334,076
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
31,010
31,119
127,067
125,541
EBITDA
$
92,880
$
82,502
$
485,427
$
459,617
