Sprouts Farmers Market will close one of its Roseville locations. Here’s where and when

A Sprouts Farmers Market in Roseville will permanently close at the end of April.

The store on Stanford Ranch Road, next to Costco, will close its doors April 30, the store said on its website.

The nearest locations on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville and Ferrari Ranch Road in Lincoln will remain open.

Sprouts Farmers Market specializes in organic produce and natural foods. It has 370 stores nationwide, with 10 in the Sacramento region.