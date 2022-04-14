Sproutly Receives Research License from Heath Canada

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) ("Sproutly" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. ("THR"), a licenced producer under the Cannabis Act, has received a research licence from Health Canada effective April 11, 2022. The licence allows THR to evaluate the ingredients produced by the proprietary APP technology and product formulations incorporating these ingredients.

"We are pleased to receive this license since we can now evaluate our proprietary extracts and the unique 2.0 product formulations before moving them forward to manufacturing and sale to Canadian consumers." said Arup Sen, CEO & Director. "We believe it is important to know the sensory characters of the products we market and this license will allow us to further improve upon our beverage and edible product candidates", he added.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly's core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our Toronto based, ACMPR licensed facility was built to cultivate pharmaceutical grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution. Our water-soluble ingredients and our bio-natural oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are clamouring for well-defined commercial products. Sproutly's business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or believes regarding future events of management of Sproutly Canada. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the expected launch of the Company's first line of beverage products. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company successfully completing the development and production of its first line of beverage and cannabis products and obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals from global jurisdictions including Health Canada. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, such as the Company's inability to successfully develop and produce its first line of beverage products or the Company's inability to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

