Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shareholder returns have been , earning 29% in 1 year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 29%.

Since the stock has added US$882m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for Sprout Social

Given that Sprout Social didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Sprout Social grew its revenue by 41% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 29% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Sprout Social is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sprout Social in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Sprout Social boasts a total shareholder return of 29% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 11% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Sprout Social (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

