Sprout Launches New Web Platform as it records highest user engagement

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Sprout, a leading global enablement solution for workplace wellbeing, is excited to introduce its latest product developments designed to drive participation in corporate wellness. With the launch of Web 3.0, Sprout's mobile-first technology provides users with an enhanced user experience designed to meet the increasing demand for online workplace wellbeing solutions. In March, as employees transitioned to a work from home setting, Sprout saw its highest user engagement, reporting a 10% increase in usage as employees looked for ways to stay connected to their colleagues.

Sprout's new additions include:

Mobile First

With Web 3.0, Sprout users will benefit from a harmonized web and mobile application, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices. A unified technological strategy also means faster app performance and increased agility to bring new features to market sooner.

UX

Sprout Web 3.0 brings a fresh face to wellness. Based on user data, Sprout's new interface delivers the most relevant content to the forefront of the experience. Increased visibility to goals and challenges, simplified tracking, and a reimaged view of daily and quarterly progress ensures ease of use and drives participation.

Partners Platform

Sprout's new Partners Platform gives program administrators access to a customized dashboard with access to reporting and communication easier than ever. Administrators will be better able to create, manage, and analyze their wellness program; including, creating communications, events and challenges; managing users and segments; and moderating their program.

Engagement

As more people work from home (some doing so for the first time), users are seeking out digital tools to support their day-to-day activities and foster a connection with others. Sprout's 10% increase in monthly user engagement, beginning in March 2020, speaks to the growing demand for digital wellbeing solutions.

"Sprout is one of the many companies that had to mobilize and pivot quickly to address the needs of our workforce due to COVID-19. The increased engagement on Sprout's platform since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown is an indication of the need for wellness solutions to be at the core of all workplaces," said Neeraj Sharma, CEO of Sprout. "I am extremely proud of our team's ability to excel during strict work-from-home protocols and deliver a robust platform designed for ease of use. The future of work will demand wellbeing and connectivity solutions, and with Sprout's enhanced technological capabilities, we will continue to deliver outstanding user experiences and meet the needs of our corporate clients as they navigate uncharted work environments."

Sprout's enhanced mobile-first platform is launching across its client base Spring 2020. Operating in 27 countries across 25 industries, Sprout works with companies ranging from 100 to 2.8 million lives.

ABOUT SPROUT

Sprout is the leading global enablement solution for workplace wellbeing. Our flexible and holistic strategy empowers organizations to embrace wellbeing by identifying and rewarding healthy behaviors. Sprout's centralized approach, tailored platform, and ongoing support allows us to best meet the needs of our clients and users.

www.sproutatwork.com .

