Sprout AI Inc. Q3 Financial Report

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPRT) has filed its unaudited interim Third Quarter (Q3) Financial Statement (FS) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for both Sprout AI Inc. (formerly 1262803 B.C. LTD.) and Sprout AI S.A. (Sprout AI).

Both the FS and MD&A represent an amalgamated report concerning both Sprout AI Inc. and Sprout AI S.A.

Sprout AI Inc has reported its interim results ending Aug. 31, 2021, in Canadian dollars, and Sprout AI S.A. has reported its interim results ending July 31, 2021, in United States dollars.

Q3 Highlights

Financial Results

Capital management

The Company’s objective when managing capital is to maintain adequate levels of funding to support the development of its business and maintain the necessary corporate and administrative functions to facilitate these activities. The company is transitioning from primary reliance on equity financing to reliance on non-refundable client deposits.

Liquidity and capital resources

The Company anticipates its working capital will continue to improve over time as it obtains additional non-refundable client deposits on future orders and funding. The Company intends to fund short-term capital requirements via non-refundable client deposits and equity financing.

The Company may seek such additional financing through debt or equity offerings for the purposes of international expansion, but there can be no assurance that such financing will be available on terms acceptable to the Company or at all.

Other risks and uncertainties

The Company has successfully transitioned to an operating business and intends to seek new markets for its products, and ventures or other opportunities which could include acquiring a business or assets. These activities could require additional debt or equity financing. There can be no assurances that the Company will continue to be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that the terms of such financing will be favorable.

Operational Results

On Aug. 24, 2021, Jon Olsen was named CFO of Sprout AI Inc. replacing Josh Lebovic in the position.

On Aug. 30, 2021, Sprout announced an initial purchase order of 140 units of its proprietary cultivation habitats. The Order represents gross revenue of approximately US$2.1 million or net revenue of approximately US$210,000 (US$15,000 per Unit or net revenue of approximately US$1,500 per Unit). The project may require up to a total of 660 Units delivered by the Company over the next 12 months, which would represent an aggregate gross revenue of up to US$9.9 million (or approximately US$990,000 in net revenue).

An aggregate payment representing 50% of the order was received on Aug. 20, 2021, to process this Order and commence assembly of the Order. The remaining 50% of the Order is due at the time of shipping and expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. All payments are nonrefundable.

On Aug. 31, 2021, Sprout AI appointed Aalbun, a global intellectual property (IP) service provider, to manage the filing of all Sprout AI patents and trademarks in multiple jurisdictions.





Outstanding Share Data

The following table summarizes the Company’s outstanding share data as of Aug. 31, 2021:

Number of shares issued or issuable Common shares 90,264,806 Special Warrants - Warrants 10,000,000

On June 22, 2021, the Company issued 500,000 common shares pursuant to warrants exercised.

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions resulting in consistent and repeatable crops, with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multi-level rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross- contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit http://sproutai.solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Bolton

Sprout AI Inc.

Phone: +011 (507) 6384-8734

E-mail: mainweb@sproutai.solutions

Investor Relations Contact Colleen McKay

Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026

E-mail: cmckay@sproutai.solutions

Website: http://sproutai.solutions

Address: International Business Park, Unit 5B, Building 3860

Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama

