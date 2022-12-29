Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) P/E ratio of 13.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Spritzer Bhd could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Spritzer Bhd?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Spritzer Bhd's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 11% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 21% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.1% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Spritzer Bhd is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Spritzer Bhd's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Spritzer Bhd currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Spritzer Bhd has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Spritzer Bhd. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

