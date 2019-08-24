Sprinter Christian Coleman calls reports on his drug test violations ‘simply not true’

United States sprinter Christian Coleman isn’t concerned about allegations that he’s missed multiple drug tests over the past year.

Coleman, who won the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, last month and holds the fastest time in the world in the event, said on Saturday that reports that he is facing a possible suspension are “simply not true,” and that he has a hearing next month to clear the issue up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I’m never concerned about taking drug tests, at any time,” Coleman said, via NBC Sports. “What has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true. I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4th will clear the matter and I will compete at World Championships in Doha this fall.

“Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process.”

Christian Coleman, center, crosses the finish line to win the men's 100-meter final during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, last month. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Coleman, according to the Associated Press, has missed three drug tests over the past 12 months, which can be treated as a positive test and a doping violation. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, Coleman has been tested 11 times already this year. USADA also requires elite athletes to submit “whereabouts” information in order to allow the agency to test them year-round — more specifically when they are not actively competing. Failure to provide that information can be considered a violation.

Coleman’s hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Story continues

The 23-year-old currently holds the world’s fastest time in the 100-meter dash at 9.81 seconds. He is set to compete at the World Championships next month in Doha, Qatar in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Barring any suspension, the former Tennessee star is widely expected to be a gold-medal favorite heading into the 2020 Olympics next year in Tokyo.

More from Yahoo Sports: