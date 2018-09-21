Sprint car driver Greg Hodnett dies in crash

Hodnett was 49. (Via Knoxville Raceway)

Sprint car driver Greg Hodnett was killed in a crash Thursday night in Pennsylvania. He was 49.

Hodnett was racing at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania. His car hit the wall and medical personnel were called to the scene. The rest of the evening’s activities at the track were canceled. Per CBS 21, the local coroner was called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. for a “rollover crash with entrapment.”

Our hearts are full of sadness tonight with the passing of Greg Hodnett. A true professional who we looked forward to seeing every August. pic.twitter.com/5aawDSSnZw — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) September 21, 2018





We all know the risks & rewards this sport presents, but the shocking, sudden loss that racing can bring is always a harsh reminder that neither today or tomorrow is promised. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Greg Hodnett & Heffner Racing.

Godspeed, Greg 🏁 pic.twitter.com/93cZ8pUku6 — Tony Stewart Racing (@TonyStewart_Rcg) September 21, 2018





Thoughts and prayers go out to Greg Hodnett, his family and friends. I’ve always felt Greg was one of the best to ever strap into a sprint car and accomplish the things he has across the country. Feel honored to have had some great battles with him over the last few years! RIP — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 21, 2018

Hodnett’s website was updated with a short message Thursday evening.

Please keep Sherry, the entire Hodnett family, and the Heffner racing team in your thoughts and prayers. Greg was a professional in every sense of the word, and will be desperately missed!

Hodnett started 14th and finished 15th in the feature race at the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa in August.

Hodnett is the second well-known sprint car driver to be killed in an accident in 2018. Jason Johnson was killed in June after his car flipped out of the track at a speedway in Wisconsin.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

