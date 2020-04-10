These Springy Floral Bouquets Are So Easy to Make

Photo credit: Danielle Daly

From Country Living

Hi, CountryLiving.com readers! A quick note: This feature was produced before the COVID-19 pandemic. While we realize you're not able to tote these floral arrangements to a celebration right now, we hope that our how-tos still manage to bring you some joy and inspire you to beautify your own home—or treat yourself to a few fresh blooms.

As much as we’d all like to have fresh flowers in every window of our homes, the fact of the matter is that floral arranging can be downright intimidating. Selecting the right blooms and caring for them properly is hard enough—let alone figuring out how to actually house them together artfully in a vase.

But learning how to work with flowers isn’t actually as hard as it seems. And whether you head to the flower market with the intent of beautifying your own home or sprucing up a friend's, the fact remains that there’s no gift more appreciated or thoughtful. That’s why we’ve decided to break down the steps of creating five gorgeous bouquets for just about every spring occasion with the help of Kaitlyn Gilston, floral expert and founder of Aran j , a New York City-based business focused on floral education via small classes and private events.

"In my opinion, everyone should know how to arrange flowers," Kaitlyn claims. "It’s an essential life skill. And while it’s definitely seen as more of an aspirational thing—'Someday, I’ll have fresh flowers in my home!'—it doesn’t have to be that way. I usually end up spending more on coffee in a week than I do on fresh flowers."

What’s more, a home filled with fresh flowers isn’t just easy on the eyes—it also offers a plethora of health and happiness benefits. "The sight of fresh flowers is known to release some of those ‘happy’ chemicals in our brains," Kaitlyn adds. "Brightly-colored blossoms signal to us that there’s something to celebrate."

In her opinion, the act of arranging can even be done as a "moving meditation," since it’s an easy, soft-focus task that engages the brain and multiple senses.

Below, we’re sharing Kaitlyn’s tips and tricks for becoming more comfortable with this universally-appreciated art. Here's to a spring full of sweet-smelling blooms and memorable gifts!

The Flowers

Each of the following bouquets follows Kaitlyn’s tried-and-true "floral recipe," which has four main "ingredients." It's a trick she developed in order to streamline the overall process and help her students make simple, fuss-free bouquets in a snap. The four types of florals you'll need to properly follow her recipe are as follows:

Base

A base flower is exactly what it sounds like: one that provides the foundation for the rest of the bouquet. "Your base flower is typically a green or a flowering branch," Kaitlyn explains. "Really, anything that can provide the general shape and structure of your arrangement."

Face

Face flowers are your "shining star" blooms, says Kaitlyn, though it’s up to you to decide what fits that criteria. They’re also typically the largest or most exciting.

Gesture

Just as the name hints, your gesture flowers will act as the “arms” of your arrangement, reaching toward the outer edge of the bouquet to bring color to the extremes.

Texture

Finally, you’ll want to provide a little more visual interest with your texture flowers. These add extra color, dimension, or depth to solidify or enhance what you’ve already created.

The Process

Make sure your vessel is clean. You can wipe it down or even give it a rinse with water if you’re unsure. Manipulate the chicken wire to fit the vessel. Secure with a piece of floral tape. Add room temperature water. Add your base, face, gesture, and texture flowers, cutting each at a 45-degree angle to ensure maximum water absorption.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Start by layering in the base flower, green dianthus. Next, add a few Gerber daisies, which will act as your face flower. Your gesture flower here is a tulip. Go ahead and add one or several of those in, following the daisies. Finally, add fragrant stock, which will act as the texture flower.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Believe it or not, tulips continue to grow even after they’ve been cut. Keep that in mind when you’re creating the arrangement and considering the height of the other blooms in the mix. You may even choose to proactively trim the tulips to keep them a bit shorter than the other flowers in your bouquet.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Start with a base of gorgeous hydrangea flowers. Add your face flower: ranunculus! Bring dimension to the outer edges of the bouquet with thistle; this will serve as your gesture flower. Last but not least, a smattering of beautiful spray roses acts as the texture flower.

Hydrangeas need hydration—hence their name! They’re also one of only a few flowers that drink through their petals in addition to their stems. After bringing them home, Kaitlyn recommends fully submerging the head of the hydrangea in water for 20 to 30 minutes, then removing them from the liquid to cut and arrange. You can also cut about two inches “up” the center of the hydrangea stem, which will expose even more of the cut surface to water (this does not apply to most other florals).

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Start by adding in a few stems of your base flower. In this case, it's beautiful forsythia. Next, add a few tall daffodils, which will act as your face flowers. Third, layer in some mimosa as your gesture flowers. Finally, you'll want to add texture flowers! Here, we went with freesia.

Did you know? Daffodils release a sap that can be poisonous to other floral. Kaitlyn's advice is to soak these florals in a separate container for 30 minutes to allow that sap to “flow out” before arranging them together with your other blooms.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Lemon foliage provides the base for this stunning bouquet. Begin by layering it into your vessel. This bouquet's face flower is the obvious star of the show: the classic peony. Layer one or more into your bouquet. Add a few sprigs of chamomile—this is your gesture flower. Finally, simple carnations act as the texture flowers for this bouquet.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Yes, we really want you to give your peonies a bath! If the bud of the flower is closed, fill a vessel with the hottest water your tap will produce, then cut the stem of the peonies at a 45-degree angle and place them in the water. Continue to do that every few hours for the first day that they’re in your home. The hot water will move the liquid quickly up the stem to more efficiently nourish the plant.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Silver dollar is this bouquet's base flower; begin by adding it to your vessel. Next, layer in a few classic roses (your face flower). Muscari, or grape hyacinth, is up next. These small, deep blue flowers will act as your gesture flower (and provide that special "something blue"!). Finally, layer in a few miniature carnations, which will serve as the texture flowers.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Here’s a fun one: Use the “spinning technique” to open up the petals on a stubborn rose. First, you'll want to remove all thorns, foliage, and nubbins from the flower you've selected. Then turn it upside down so that the stem is between your palms, and roll lightly. You'll notice the petals slowly opening; this is because you've caused air to circulate in between the petals. Magic!

Illustrations by Leah Hall.





