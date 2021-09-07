SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET.



To access the webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 15 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn .

