Springwater earns half-million in interest on investments

Labour shortages, significant investment and interest revenue were the two main factors behind Springwater Township finishing the first half of 2023 more than a million dollars under budget.

In her first-half financial report, presented at the regular council meeting last Wednesday, finance director Jas Rattigan said labour-related shortages, supply-chain challenges and increased costs for fuel, energy and other commodities all played a role in the township’s financial position, as did the Bank of Canada’s rising interest rates.

While higher interest rates are often viewed as negatives, since they drive the cost of borrowing up, Springwater Township has been reaping some unexpected benefits — an increase in investment and interest revenue of more than $500,000.

That unexpected windfall accounted for about half of the township’s savings. The remainder came from a reduced workforce.

“Similar to 2021 and 2022, the second quarter of 2023 includes impacts largely resulting from labour-related shortages.” Rattigan wrote in her report. “Staff gapping continues to contribute to the township’s financial savings in the second quarter by $537,000.”

Staff gapping occurs when a role can’t be filled due to a lack of qualified applicants and results in a less efficient workforce as other staff must pick up the responsibilities of the vacant roles.

Rattigan listed a dozen township positions that are still open, including deputy chief building official, maintenance mechanic, fire and emergency services assistant, fire prevention and life safety, customer service representative, senior engineering technologist, and junior planner.

Overall, township revenues are $162,000 above budget and expenses are $792,000 below, resulting in a net operating surplus of $1.3 million.

From a negative point of view, revenue from user fees was almost $410,000 less than budgeted due to a decline in building, plumbing and septic system permits.

Fluctuating fuel costs and equipment failures due to an aging fleet of vehicles resulted in the township exceeding this line item by $128,000.

On the plus side, the township realized extensive savings of almost $150,000 on contractual services and consultants.

According to Rattigan, the cost savings were the result of timing, as some projects that were planned to be completed in the first six months of 2023 were delayed.

The township also brought in $44,000 in revenue from the Springwater Swing Golf Tournament, which it allocated to a number of community causes, including community assistance and physician recruitment.

Springwater saved about $50,000 on long-term debt payments and accrued interest for works on township roads and was $34,000 below budget on legal fees.

Additionally, the township saved another $23,000 due to reduced hydro costs for the Elmvale Arena and the township’s administration centre.

The repairs and maintenance budget is under budget by $25,000 due primarily to staffing constraints, resulting in delays to project starts for building repairs.

The township had a marginal increase in rental revenue for township facilities, with the majority of it coming from an increase in ice rentals.

