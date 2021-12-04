Springtown can’t solve district foe Hirschi for a second time as the Huskies move on

Springtown and Wichita Falls Hirschi met on October 15 in a District 4-4A Division 1 football game in which the Huskies rallied from 12 down with 9:47 left in game to win by 10.

The two met again in the Class 4A D1 state quarterfinals and Hirschi picked up right where they left off in the first meeting.

The Huskies hit big play after big play while the Porcupines never could find any rhythm on offense as Hirschi stymied Springtown 32-6 on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

Hirschi (12-2), ranked No. 7 in the final Dave Campbell’s Class 4A Division 1 state poll, advances to its first state semifinal since 1964 and will face No. 2 Stephenville (14-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ford Center in Frisco. The Yellow Jackets held off a furious fourth quarter rally by No. 4 Melissa to down the Cardinals, 24-21.

Springtown sophomore quarterback Hudson Hulett was just a touch off, missing several open receivers on the high side that could have been big plays, as the Porcupines were forced to punt on their first five series of the game.

The Huskies lost the ball on downs on their first series, but started a big-play parade after that. Two plays following Springtown’s second punt, Hirschi running back/wide receiver Jamarion Carroll ran right then reversed his field, breaking several tackles on his way to a 61-yard scoring run to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

Immediately following Springtown’s fourth punt, Carroll hauled in an 87-yard touchdown pass from Terrius Causey to up Hirschi’s lead to 13-0 with 9:47 left before halftime.

The Porcupines defense did step up to stop the Huskies next two series, but a play for Springtown (10-4) with 1:35 left before the intermission exemplified the Porcupines day.

Hulett hit Matthew Lockard with a pass for a 56-yard gain down to the Hirschi 13, but Springtown was flagged for holding. Two plays later Hirschi’s Jeleal Minniefield picked off a pass at the Huskies 41 that A’Marion Peterson turned into a 35-yard touchdown three plays later.

Story continues

The Hirschi defense was having none of the running game from Springtown. Before reserves took over early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies had allowed 53 rushing yards on 28 carries to the Porcupines.

Springtown’s only score came on the end of a 12-play, 91-yard drive that was capped by a four-yard scoring run by Matthew Lockard with 4:52 left.

Causey, who led Hirschi with 201 passing yards hitting 6 of 12 passes, added two third quarter scoring tosses. Causey threaded the needle perfectly on a 22-yard TD pass to Jewel Fletcher at the 9:28 mark. Minniefield caught a 63-yard pass for a touchdown from Causey to up the lead to 32-0 with 6:48 left in the third.

Springtown played well on defense outside of the big plays by Hirschi. On the Huskies five touchdown plays (of 61, 87, 35, 22, and 63 yards) Hirschi picked up 268 yards. On the other 43 plays run by the Huskies, the Porcupines allowed 157.

Carroll only had seven touches on the night, but finished with 63 yards rushing on three carries and had four receptions for 116 yards for Hirschi. Peterson carried 22 times for 109 yards for the Huskies.

Lockard picked up some yards late to lead Springtown with 119 yards rushing on 19 carries. Hulett went 10 of 26 passing for 109 yards.