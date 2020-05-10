Springtime storm brings piles of snow, slush to some communities

A May storm brought as much as 30 centimetres of snow to some parts of New Brunswick on Saturday.

While many areas received less than 15 centimetres of snow yesterday, others topped the charts.

Millville, a community about 40 km outside of Woodstock, received the most snow, coming in at 30 centimetres. Woodstock came close at 25 cm.

In the north, 28.2 cm fell in Sisson Brook and 20.3 cm in Grand Falls.

The springtime snow caused slushy driving conditions in some areas, like Fredericton, where only 8.9 cm fell.

Here are some of the other totals around the province (totals in centimetres):

Hoyt: 19.1.

New Maryland: 23.6.

Miramichi: 19.6.

Saint-Quentin: 10.5.

McNamee: 14.

Bouchtouce: 21.5.

Big River: 12.

Norton: 6.9.

Bathurst: 6.4.

Chamcook: 5.1.

Perry: 5.1.

It's rare but not unheard of for New Brunswick to receive significant snowfall in May. Bathurst received 19 centimetres of snow during a storm from May 6-7 in 1995. On May 8, 1967, Fredericton received 15 centimetres of snow.

The storm caused some power outages as well.

More than 2,000 are without power in New Brunswick Sunday morning. Most of the outages are in the Fredericton and Hanwell area. NB Power does not have an estimated time for restoration.