What Is Springfield Properties's (LON:SPR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 22% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Springfield Properties's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.56 that sentiment around Springfield Properties isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.9) for companies in the consumer durables industry is higher than Springfield Properties's P/E.

AIM:SPR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 10th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Springfield Properties shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Springfield Properties earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Springfield Properties's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Springfield Properties has net debt worth 61% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Springfield Properties's P/E Ratio

Springfield Properties trades on a P/E ratio of 6.6, which is below the GB market average of 13.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Springfield Properties over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.4 back then to 6.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Springfield Properties. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

