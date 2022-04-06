Springfield Properties' (LON:SPR) investors will be pleased with their notable 46% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) share price is up 33% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 2.4% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 6.8% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Springfield Properties failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 3.7% (annualized).

Given the share price resilience, we don't think the (declining) EPS numbers are a good measure of how the business is moving forward, right now. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

It may well be that Springfield Properties revenue growth rate of 5.6% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Springfield Properties has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Springfield Properties stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Springfield Properties the TSR over the last 3 years was 46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Springfield Properties shareholders have gained 6.8% over twelve months (even including dividends). This isn't far from the market return of 6.4%. Notably, the longer term shareholders are better off with their TSR of 14% per year over the last three years. Share price gains are anything but steady, so it's a positive to see that the longer term returns are reasonable. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Springfield Properties that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

