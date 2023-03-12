Springer's two-run homer powers Blue Jays past Orioles 8-6 at spring training

DUNEDIN, Fla. — George Springer's two-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Saturday in spring training action.

Springer's blast capped off a four-run sixth inning for Toronto (9-6), driving in Kevin Kiermaier. Springer also grounded out in the second inning to drive in a run.

Kiermaier and Santiago Espinal both had an RBI in the inning.

Franchy Cordero went 3-for-3 for Baltimore (5-8) driving in two runs, with his double in the third inning scoring two.

Chris Bassitt was the Blue Jays starting pitcher, giving up three runs over three innings. Trevor Richards earned the win, striking out one and giving up a run in his one inning.

Mike Baumann took the loss for the Orioles, allowing six runs over two innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press