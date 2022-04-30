Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

  • Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez hits a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer is hit by a pitch from Houston Astros' starter Luis Garcia in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer is hit by a pitch from Houston Astros' starter Luis Garcia in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Houston Astros' left fielder Chas McCormick can't make the catch on a solo home run hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer in the first inning of an American League baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Houston Astros' left fielder Chas McCormick can't make the catch on a solo home run hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer in the first inning of an American League baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Houston Astros' Luis Garcia pitches in the first inning of aa baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Houston Astros' Luis Garcia pitches in the first inning of aa baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher Jose Barrios, left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher Jose Barrios, left, in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
IAN HARRISON
2 min read
TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 Saturday and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four.

Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

Springer was hit by a pitch in his next at-bat and stole second.

Of Springer's six home runs this season, three have come against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.

Berríos (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked two.

Yordan Alvarez homered off Berríos to begin the fourth, his sixth. But that was all Houston managed against the Blue Jays right-hander.

Adam Cimber pitched one inning, Tim Mayza went 1 1-3 innings and Jordan Romano threw a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Both of Springer's homers came off Luis Garcia (1-1), who allowed five hits in six innings.

Toronto improved to 8-2 in one-run games. The Blue Jays have not lost back-to-back games since Sept. 24, 2021, an MLB-best 29-game stretch.

Yuli Gurriel followed Alvarez’s homer with a walk and advanced on Kyle Tucker’s single. Berríos then threw Gurriel out at third on Jeremy Peña’s attempted sacrifice and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Chas McCormick and Niko Goodrum had back-to-back hits to open the Houston fifth, but Alex Bregman lined out, Alvarez grounded out, and Berríos fanned Gurriel to keep the Blue Jays in front.

ZONED OUT

Home plate umpire Nic Lentz ejected Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo for arguing balls and strikes after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was called out looking at a low strike to end the fifth. Guerrero slammed his bat in frustration after the call but was not ejected. Montoyo’s ejection was his second of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Michael Brantley missed his second straight game, with the team again citing health and safety protocols. Brantley stretched with his teammates on the field before the game.

Blue Jays: Toronto put LHP Tayler Saucedo (right hip) on the 10-day IL and recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Triple-A. Saucedo faced two batters Friday before leaving the game.

UP NEXT

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.15) faces Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.19) in Sunday’s series finale. Gausman is 1-3 with a 5.16 ERA in four career starts against the Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

