Springer 7th slam, Jays win 7th in row, top depleted Cards

  Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates with Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates with Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) safely slides into second base past St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman (19) for a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) gives a thumbs up after safely sliding into second base past St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman (19) for a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (11) safely slides into second base past St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman (19) for a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) looks on after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night.

Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run as St. Louis played the first of two games in Canada without unvaccinated sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The two biggest bats in the Cardinals lineup were placed on the restricted list before the game, along with catcher Austin Romine.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

A seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove award winner at first base, Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). He was named NL player of the week Monday after homering in five straight games.

Arenado is a seven-time All-Star and a nine-time Gold Glove winner at third base. The former Colorado star has led the NL in home runs three times.

Veteran slugger Albert Pujols started at first base in place of Goldschmidt, while Brendan Donovan was at third base. The crowd of 39,756 gave Pujols a loud ovation before his first at-bat.

Carlson connected off José Berríos in the first, his sixth. Guerrero answered in the bottom half with his 21st home run and Chapman added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Carlson and Pujols tied it with RBI hits in the third, but Chapman restored the lead with a hit off Jordan Hicks (2-5) in the sixth. Hicks walked the next two batters to load the bases before Junior Fernández came on and served up Springer’s slam, his 18th home run this season.

Berríos allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2-3 innings. Tim Mayza (5-0) got one out for the win.

Making his second career interleague start, Cardinals rookie right-hander Andre Pallante allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: It will be about a week before St. Louis knows whether LHP Steven Matz will require season-ending surgery, manager Oliver Marmol said. Matz left Saturday’s start against Cincinnati in the sixth inning after straining his left knee while trying to field Joey Votto’s dribbler up the first-base line.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (strained neck) threw a side session Tuesday and is a candidate to come off the IL and start Thursday against Detroit, Schneider said.

WELCOME BACK, BUCK!

Before the second inning, the Blue Jays came out of their dugout and tipped their caps to former TV broadcaster Buck Martinez, who returned to the booth Tuesday after undergoing treatment for cancer. Fans stood and cheered and even Pallante stopped warming up to salute Martinez, who stepped away from his role in mid-April.

Martinez, 73, is a former Blue Jays catcher and manager who also played for Kansas City and Milwaukee in a 17-year big league career that ended in 1986. He managed Team USA at the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.

SNAPPY

After falling behind 0-2 in his third-inning at bat against Berríos, Pujols removed a broken chain from around his neck, handed it to home plate umpire Laz Diaz for safekeeping, then grounded a game-tying single on the next pitch.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: St. Louis recalled OF Conor Capel and C Iván Herrera, and selected INF Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as substitute players.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (6-8, 3.40) starts Wednesday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.00). Wainwright’s only prior start in Toronto was a 5-0 loss on June 24, 2010.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

