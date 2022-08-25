Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

·4 min read
BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night.

“Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.”

Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox.

Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.

Brasier (0-3) took the loss.

“We have struggled offensively for a while, the swing-and-miss, the chasing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, “It’s late August and it’s the same at-bats. As a group, we have to take pride in that. We’ve got to be better. Make sure we swing at strikes and put the ball in play when it matters, and we haven’t done that in a while.”

Franchy Cordero’s sixth homer, a two-run drive in the second off José Berrios, made it 2-0.

Berrios went six innings, giving up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

“The bullpen was outstanding and Berrios awesome,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider. “You really can’t say enough about the job the bullpen did in really tough spots … and Jordy just really, really clutch in the 10th. That was fun.”

In his first start since July 24, Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello gave up two runs over five innings and struck out a career-high seven. The right-hander was activated from the injured list after missing 17 games with a right groin strain.

Springer singled in the fourth and later scored on a single by Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays tied it the next inning on singles by Whit Merrifield, Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Boston missed a couple of late-game opportunities.

In the seventh, with two outs against reliever Yimi GarcÍa, the Red Sox loaded the bases when Bobby Dalbec walked, Reese McGuire singled and Jarren Duran reached on Guerrero’s error at first base. Rob Refsnyder flied out to Bradley in center to end the threat.

Toronto left-hander Tim Mayza made his first appearance since Aug. 6 after being sidelined with a right shoulder dislocation, and the Red Sox put runners at second and third against him with one out.

Anthony Bass replaced Mayza and struck out Kiké Hernández, intentionally walked Cordero and struck out Dalbec.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts was out of the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with mid-back spasms. ... LF Tommy Pham was out of the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with low back spasms. ... After a hard slide into first base in Tuesday’s game, INF/OF Christian Arroyo was out of the lineup with a sore back and knee. ... 2B Trevor Story, out since July 14 with a right hand contusion, got two at-bats and played second base in a rehab game with Double-A Portland. ... RHP Tanner Houck, on the injured list since Aug. 6 with lower back inflammation, began throwing on flat ground on Tuesday, the first step in his progression. ... RHP Tyler Danish, out since July 7 with a right forearm strain, is expected to restart a rehab assignment on Friday after being delayed by COVID-19.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays and Red Sox wrap up their series on Thursday with RHP Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA) scheduled to start for Toronto opposed by RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14). Gausman has faced the Red Sox four times this season, going 3-0 (1.38). Crawford has faced the Blue Jays once in his career and took the loss earlier this season, giving up three runs in six innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press

