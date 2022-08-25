Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) is congratulated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after scoring on a double by George Springer during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    1/5

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) is congratulated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after scoring on a double by George Springer during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    2/5

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    3/5

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    4/5

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero, right, is congratulated by teammate Enrique Hernandez (5) after both scored on a two-run home run by Cordero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    5/5

    Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero, right, is congratulated by teammate Enrique Hernandez (5) after both scored on a two-run home run by Cordero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) is congratulated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after scoring on a double by George Springer during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero, right, is congratulated by teammate Enrique Hernandez (5) after both scored on a two-run home run by Cordero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MAUREEN MULLEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jackie Bradley Jr.
    Jackie Bradley Jr.
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Brasier
    Ryan Brasier
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Romano
    Jordan Romano
    Canadian baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tim Mayza
    Tim Mayza
    American professional baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tanner Houck
    Tanner Houck
    Baseball player (1996-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night.

Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox.

Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.

Brasier (0-3) took the loss.

Franchy Cordero’s sixth homer, a two-run drive in the second off José Berrios, made it 2-0.

Berrios went six innings, giving up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

In his first start since July 24, Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello gave up two runs over five innings and struck out a career-high seven. The right-hander was activated from the injured list after missing 17 games with a right groin strain.

Springer singled in the fourth and later scored on a single by Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays tied it the next inning on singles by Whit Merrifield, Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Boston missed a couple of late-game opportunities.

In the seventh, with two outs against reliever Yimi GarcÍa, the Red Sox loaded the bases when Bobby Dalbec walked, Reese McGuire singled and Jarren Duran reached on Guerrero's error at first base. Rob Refsnyder flied out to Bradley in center to end the threat.

Toronto left-hander Tim Mayza made his first appearance since Aug. 6 after being sidelined with a right shoulder dislocation, and the Red Sox put runners at second and third against him with one out.

Anthony Bass replaced Mayza and struck out Kiké Hernández, intentionally walked Cordero and struck out Dalbec.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts was out of the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with mid-back spasms. ... LF Tommy Pham was out of the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with low back spasms. ... After a hard slide into first base in Tuesday’s game, INF/OF Christian Arroyo was out of the lineup with a sore back and knee. ... 2B Trevor Story, out since July 14 with a right hand contusion, got two at-bats and played second base in a rehab game with Double-A Portland. ... RHP Tanner Houck, on the injured list since Aug. 6 with lower back inflammation, began throwing on flat ground on Tuesday, the first step in his progression. ... RHP Tyler Danish, out since July 7 with a right forearm strain, is expected to restart a rehab assignment on Friday after being delayed by COVID-19.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays and Red Sox wrap up their series on Thursday with RHP Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA) scheduled to start for Toronto opposed by RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14).

Gausman has faced the Red Sox four times this season, going 3-0 (1.38). Crawford has faced the Blue Jays once in his career and took the loss earlier this season, giving up three runs in six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canada downs Czechs 5-2, will play Finland for world junior hockey gold

    EDMONTON — Canadian goalie Dylan Garand has long been awaiting this golden opportunity. More than 18 months after losing to the U.S. in the finals at the 2021 world junior hockey championship, he once again has a chance to help Canada capture the tournament's top prize. “It’s exciting to be at this moment now. But the hardest work is ahead," Garand said Friday after backstopping his team to a 5-2 semifinal win over Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic. "We’ve got to do the r

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi