SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) drops to US$26m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$36k

Insiders who bought US$98k worth of SpringBig Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SBIG) stock at an average buy price of US$1.64 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 22% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$62k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SpringBig Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Jeffrey Harris made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$98k worth of shares at a price of US$1.67 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Harris.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SpringBig Holdings insiders own about US$5.8m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SpringBig Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SpringBig Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SpringBig Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SpringBig Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

