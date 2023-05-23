After spring transfers, this position looks like the biggest question for UK football

With Friday’s official announcement of seven spring transfer additions, Kentucky football’s 2023 roster appears close to set.

The Wildcats enter the summer with at least 83 of the available 85 scholarships accounted for — and it’s possible the remaining scholarships have already been allotted to former walk-ons — after addressing the most obvious positions of need following spring practice. The depth concerns at offensive line, inside linebacker, kicker and safety have been addressed.

There is no guarantee the 14 transfer additions since the end of the 2022 season all pan out, but there is at least no shortage of players with college football experience on hand to compete for featured roles.

It is harder to find obvious holes when looking at Kentucky’s roster than it was after the Music City Bowl loss to Iowa, but there is at least one position that enters the summer with the same question marks from the beginning of the offseason.

Backup quarterback.

“It’s extremely important,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said in the final week of spring practice. “The backup quarterback, different than a lot of positions. You need one. You need one to show up that the players trust, the coaches trust can go in and there’s not as big of a drop-off as someone might think.”

Three quarterbacks started games for Kentucky last season, but the Wildcats lost both games that starter Will Levis was unavailable.

Kaiya Sheron filled in for Levis against South Carolina, completing 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-14 loss. In the 21-0 Music City Bowl loss to Iowa, Destin Wade completed 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions.

Former four-star recruit Destin Wade made his college debut in his hometown during the 2022 Music City Bowl.

The quarterbacks do not deserve sole blame for the two losses. Both showed glimpses of potential, but neither performed to a level where they can be counted on to win games without further growth.

Kentucky signed N.C. State transfer Devin Leary as a transfer to replace Levis as its starting quarterback, but the competition to be Leary’s primary backup will likely carry over to preseason camp in August.

Sheron took the majority of the second-team reps in the two spring practices open to reporters, but Coen later explained that pecking order was primarily due to Sheron being more familiar with his scheme since he was a freshman during Coen’s previous season as offensive coordinator in 2021. During Kentucky’s open spring scrimmage, Wade led the offense on its only touchdown drive of the afternoon.

“I just felt confident going into it,” Wade said. “Just playing ball basically, having fun. There’s some things I can tighten up — ball placement and stuff like that — but overall I think it was a good drive.”

Wade is considered a true dual threat quarterback, as evidenced by his 19-yard run against Iowa, but Sheron is the more refined passer. Former Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, who arrived at Kentucky as a walk-on, has the strongest arm of the reserve quarterback options.

Hogan opened 2022 as Levis’ primary backup on the depth chart but was eventually passed by Sheron and Wade. He did complete 6 of 7 passes for 19 yards in a late cameo against his former team in the Music City Bowl.

Kentucky added former FCS Dayton quarterback Shane Hamm as a walk-on transfer in the winter, but he was fifth in the pecking order during spring practice and is not expected to factor in the backup competition.

“We’re getting as much work as we can, because if Devin does go down we have to be ready to help the team win,” Sheron said. “That’s what’s most important.”

In four games last season, former Somerset star Kaiya Sheron completed 17 of 29 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

After watching Levis battle through a myriad of injuries last season, the Kentucky backups need no reminders of how unlikely it is to make it through a full season playing just one quarterback. Leary brings his own extensive injury history to Lexington after having seasons end early due to a broken leg and torn pectoral muscle at N.C. State.

Leary being on the smaller side for a high-level quarterback and the Wildcats’ offensive line coming off a year where it ranked 126th of 131 teams nationally in sacks allowed only add to the concerns about a backup quarterback possibly being needed for extensive snaps in 2023.

With four-star LCA quarterback commitment Cutter Boley set to enroll in January, the pressure increased for one of the backups to establish himself as a possible starter for 2024, too. Otherwise, Kentucky will likely find itself in the market for another transfer quarterback next offseason so it is not forced to rely on Boley as a freshman.

Had the perfect transfer option become available, it is likely Kentucky would have considered adding an experienced backup to the roster this offseason.

Finding a transfer who was comfortable signing onto a situation where Leary was the locked-in starter but was also a clear upgrade over the current backup options was always an unlikely scenario, though. Now the hope has to be at least one of Sheron, Wade and Hogan takes a significant step forward in their development over the summer.

Until a backup quarterback emerges as a player capable of leading Kentucky to wins, keeping Leary healthy appears to be an essential step toward any successful season.

It was never realistic to expect the transfer portal to solve all of Kentucky’s personnel questions. To address the biggest question remaining on the roster, old fashioned development is needed instead.

