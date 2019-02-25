Spring training roundup: Tulowitzki relishes homer against Blue Jays

Troy Tulowitzki homered in his first spring at-bat with the New York Yankees, the blast coming against the team that released him as part of a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Tampa, Fla.

Tulowitzki was let go by Toronto in December and is trying to revive his once-standout career with the Yankees. He delivered a message to the Blue Jays with his shot off right-hander Marcus Stroman as his first-inning swing sent the ball over the wall in the right-field corner.

"No doubt about it, it was definitely extra special," Tulowitzki told reporters afterward. "It was a team that basically told me I couldn't play anymore. It is spring training. It is what it is. But it was a big day for myself."

Braves 9, Nationals 4

Left-hander Patrick Corbin allowed one hit in two innings of his spring debut with Washington but host Atlanta recovered from an early three-run deficit to rout the Nationals at Kissimmee, Fla. Freddie Freeman smacked a two-run homer for the Braves.

Twins 7, Orioles 1

Byron Buxton went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs to lead Minnesota past visiting Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Eric Young Jr. homered for the Orioles.

Phillies 12, Tigers (ss) 7

Maikel Franco had four RBIs and Rhys Hoskins and Shane Robinson drove in two runs apiece as Philadelphia defeated visiting Detroit at Clearwater, Fla. Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann struck out four in two perfect innings for the Tigers.

Pirates 4, Red Sox 3

Lolo Sanchez's run-scoring single capped a three-run uprising in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Pittsburgh edged Boston at Bradenton, Fla. Bryce Brentz's solo homer was one of four hits for the Red Sox.

Marlins 5, Rays 2

Austin Dean lined a two-run single to help Miami defeat host Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Nathan Lukes and Jake Smolinski drove in runs for the Rays.

Mets 3, Astros 3

Houston's Justin Verlander and fellow right-hander Noah Syndergaard of visiting New York each tossed two scoreless innings as the teams played to a draw at West Palm Beach, Fla. Nick Tanielu had a three-run triple for the Astros and David Thompson hit a three-run homer for the Mets.

Tigers (ss) 3, Cardinals 3

Tommy Edman singled home the tying run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as St. Louis scored twice in the frame to tie visiting Detroit at Jupiter, Fla. Miguel Cabrera's RBI single in the fifth gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

