Spring training roundup: Sale fans 7 in spring debut

Chris Sale made his spring training debut in impressive fashion, striking out seven over four innings as the Boston Red Sox posted a 6-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Fort Myers, Fla.

The Red Sox delayed Sale's spring preparation after the team made a long postseason run while winning the World Series. Sale recorded Boston's last three outs in its clinching Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mookie Betts hit a home run for the Red Sox, his first of the spring. Ozzie Albies had two hits for the Braves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cardinals 8, Nationals 5

Nolan Gorman, St. Louis' 18-year-old top prospect, hit a home run, while Randy Arozarena and Andrew Knizner went deep as well as the Cardinals won at West Palm Beach, Fla. Yan Gomes hit a home run for Washington.

Marlins 11, Mets 6

Pedro Alvarez came off the bench to hit two home runs and drove in five runs as Florida won at Jupiter, Fla. Michael Conforto hit a home run for New York.

Tigers 6, Pirates 3

Christin Stewart hit a home run, his third of the spring, and drove in three runs as Detroit won at Lakeland, Fla. Bryan Reynolds had a two-run single for Pittsburgh.

Yankees 17, Blue Jays (ss) 7

Aaron Judge hit one of six New York home runs and the Yankees pounded out 19 hits in the victory at Tampa, Fla. Veterans Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit home runs for Toronto.

Astros 13, Phillies 5

Michael Brantley had three hits and drove in three runs, while Yordan Alvarez and Max Stassi each had two RBIs as Houston won at Clearwater, Fla. J.T. Realmuto hit his third home run of the spring as Philadelphia played without Bryce Harper, who sat with a bruised right ankle.

Orioles 4, Blue Jays (ss) 3

Story continues

Austin Hays hit a home run in the eighth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good in the victory at Dunedin, Fla. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio gave up two runs on two hits over 3 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts, for Toronto.

--Field Level Media