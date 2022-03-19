Spring temperatures arriving in Kansas City this weekend, with rain returning next week

Springlike temperatures are arriving in Kansas City this weekend. But they won’t last long.

After a cold front moved through the Kansas City area Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures, the weather will be much warmer this weekend, with a high temperature of 64 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. And Sunday’s high jumps to 77 degrees.

Singing for joy about this weather this weekend! pic.twitter.com/w24lQFHtZW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 19, 2022

But rain is expected to return early next week, sending temperatures back down. The rain is expected to arrive around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. It is expected to continue raining until Wednesday evening. Temperatures over those days will drop into the low 60s.

No rain is in the forecast for Thursday — a welcome change from recent past Thursdays. The weather service tweeted that since Dec. 1, there have been six Thursdays that have seen some form of precipitation. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday have each had four episodes of rain or snow.