Spring statement 2022: Rishi Sunak abolishes VAT on energy saving materials for homeowners

Rishi Sunak promised to cut VAT on energy-saving materials in a bid to save homeowners money on their energy bills, help them make their homes more energy efficient, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported gas.

In his Spring Statement, the Chancellor reduced tax on items such as solar panels, insulation and heat pumps from five per cent to zero. The change will take effect from April 2022 and will last five years.

He said: “As energy costs rise, we know that energy efficiency will make a big difference to bills. But if homeowners want to install energy-saving materials, at the moment only some items qualify for a five per cent VAT relief and there are complex rules about who is eligible.

“The relief used to be more generous but from 2019 the European Court of Justice required us to restrict its eligibility. But thanks to Brexit we're no longer constrained by EU law so I can announce that for the next five years homeowners having materials like heat pumps, solar panels or insulation installed will no longer pay five per cent VAT they will pay zero.”

Mr Sunak said a family having a solar panel set installed will see tax savings worth £1,000 and savings on their energy bill of over £300 per year.

But upfront costs for installing energy saving items on homes are high, for example solar panels can cost between £4,000 and £8,000.

Scott Clay, distribution development manager at specialist lender Together, said: “It’s promising to see the Chancellor push for more green investment and development, not only as this will edge us closer to net zero targets but also as it will help alleviate future oil price shocks.

“We knew eco-boiler grants were in place from 1st of April, but today’s cut on VAT for homeowners installing solar panels, heat pumps or insulation over the next five years is another step in the right direction.

“However, even with average tax savings of £1,000 and over £300 on energy costs savings per year, the actual cost and installation of eco-materials is still very high and all too often severely underbudgeted for. Families and property investors alike will need to find this finance from elsewhere.”

There was no further detail provided about which other technologies or models would qualify.

The Chancellor’s previous retrofit scheme, the Green Homes Grant, launched in September 2020 and was scrapped in March 2021.

It was intended to deliver 600,000 upgrades to homes across Britain but only 76,600 vouchers for works were issued before the scheme ended. Of these 26,700 vouchers expired, meaning fewer than 50,000 measures were installed.

The total government contribution was £229 million for the vouchers used. A budget of £1.5 billion had been allocated for the scheme.

The onerous application - for both homeowners and tradespeople – is thought to be a significant reason for the scheme having underperformed. Other reasons include availability of scheme-registered tradespeople, the short three-month expiration date on vouchers and (despite grants) the high cost of energy-efficient measures.

What about renters?

Private tenants face the same energy cap increase as homeowners yet are likely to be hit harder in terms of real costs. Britain’s housing, in particular rental stock, is largely made up of poorly-insulated, period houses which are difficult and expensive to heat.

The Spring Statement documents said minimum efficiency standards are being developed for the private rental sector, yet no information is available on what the standard would be and when this would need to be implemented by. The difference in bills for a family living in an EPC E-rated home versus a C-rated home will be £320 a year after April, according to the Shrinking Footprints report by The Economy 2030 Inquiry.

The Government’s Green Homes Target, published last year, aims to enforce a compulsory EPC rating of C on new tenancies by December 2025, and on all rented properties by 2028.

Yet 22 million households are expected to face average electricity and gas bills of £1,971 (where households pay by direct debit) or £2,017 (for homes using pre-pay meters) from 1 April 2022, when the energy regulator Ofgen raises the energy price cap. It’s thought the 54 per cent increase in April will be followed by at least one more this year alone.

A third of UK homes built before WWII still carry EPC ratings of E or below, according to a report published by estate agency Savills during COP26, with the high cost of making energy-efficient improvements acting as a disincentive to owners and occupiers.