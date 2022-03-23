Spring Statement 2022 LIVE: Pressure on Rishi Sunak to help households as inflation hits 30-year high

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Pressure is building on Rishi Sunak to unveil new plans to help struggling households as he is set to vow to "stand by" British families amid the deepening cost of living crisis.

The Chancellor, who will deliver his spring statement on Wednesday, will link strengthening the economy to opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Beyond rhetoric on the Kremlin, Mr Sunak will be forced to address a crisis at home - with Labour dubbing him the "high-tax Chancellor" and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) urging him to provide more help.

On Wednesday morning it was announced that UK inflation had reached the highest level in 30 years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2 per cent in February, up from 5.5 per cent in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 per cent.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Sunak said the UK: “When I talk about security, yes — I mean responding to the war in Ukraine. But I also mean the security of a faster-growing economy.

“The security of more resilient public finances. And security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”

Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to cut energy bills

09:28 , Bill Mcloughlin

Rishi must support businesses, says insider

09:20 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ahead of the spring announcement, Mark Davies, Insolvency Partner at North West law firm Aaron & Partners, said: “Reports suggest there may not be much for businesses to cheer in this budget, but they need support, and fast. Today, the Chancellor must acknowledge the challenges they are still battling against – particularly SMEs.

“There are hopes that the Government will maintain VAT for hospitality businesses at its current rate of 12.5 per cent beyond April – and that more SMEs will be taken out of the business rates system by increasing the rateable value ceiling for small business rates relief to £25,000.

“These small gestures will go some way to helping SMEs through this tricky patch, but the business community will be hoping for more.

“Make no mistake - the decisions made today will shape our recovery for years to come.

“With so much uncertainty around, there is optimism that the Chancellor will spring a few surprises, and businesses will be praying that those go in their favour.”

Iceland supermarket doing ‘everything we can’ to help public

09:05 , Bill Mcloughlin

The managing director of the Iceland supermarket chain has said his company is doing "everything we can" to support customers as prices rise.

Richard Walker told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that his stores were "in the poorest communities around the UK, so our customers are depending on us for that value".

But he said: "The pressure is relentless and it's coming at us from all angles at the moment."

Mr Walker said prices had increased in the supply chain, with shortages of workers and higher transportation costs to blame.

Meanwhile, shortages of fertiliser from Russia or sunflower oil from Ukraine were also factors.

He said: "And then finally we have operational cost pressures as well in the running of our shops.

"National minimum wage will increase our cost base by 20 million quid. We have green taxation of £16 million next year, and we have, of course, electricity bills which are going to rise many times over, and that will disproportionately affect bricks and mortar retailers, such as ourselves."

Prices are set to surge yet again due to inflation (PA)
Prices are set to surge yet again due to inflation (PA)

Rishi Sunak: We will deliver greater security for the public

08:38 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ahead of the spring statement, the Chancellor said the Government will attempt to “accelerate growth” and “productivity” for the UK.

He said: “Delivering greater economic security for our people, accelerating growth and productivity, and making sure the proceeds of that growth are shared fairly.

“That is not the work of any one statement. But that work begins tomorrow.”

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak runs through his Spring Statement speech in his office in 11 Downing Street (Rishi Sunak Twitter)
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak runs through his Spring Statement speech in his office in 11 Downing Street (Rishi Sunak Twitter)

Labour repeats call for windfall tax on oil

08:32 , Bill Mcloughlin

Following the rise in inflation, Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor has said a tax on oil and gas producers must be introduced to aid the public in order to cut bills by £600.

John McDonnell: Tax wealth as well as income

08:29 , Bill Mcloughlin

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has called on the Government to introduce a tax on wealth, similar to what is in place for income.

Speaking to Sky News ahead of Rishi Sunak’s announcement, he said: “What you can do is basically tax wealth at the same rate as you tax income - so in other words, tax capital gains tax at the same rate as income tax, and that would bring in the estimated £17 billion, so, actually, it would be ideally suited to cover the amount that the Chancellor would want to raise.

"Now, this could be the way in which you have a fairer taxation system. Well, the first step towards one anyway."

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz