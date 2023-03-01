New Spring Shopping Report Shows Brands That Don’t Offer Savings Risk Losing Loyal Customers

New Inmar Intelligence Spring Trends Guide indicates 73 percent of shoppers will switch, or consider switching, to a different brand because of a coupon or discount

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data platform company, recently released its 2023 Spring Trends Guide, which shows that incentives — along with a supporting omnichannel media strategy — will be crucial to success for brands that want to win shopper dollars this spring. In fact, over the last few months, the number of shoppers whose purchase behavior will be affected by it has increased 6% since the 2022 holiday season.

The guide also shows that 88 percent of shoppers believe inflation will affect their grocery purchases this spring. Thirty-four percent plan to purchase fewer items overall, and 29 percent will use more coupons and discounts — meaning brands have a strong opportunity to influence the products consumers eventually put in their baskets.

Based on the findings, shoppers are inspired equally from in store as they are by social platforms. However, in 2022, almost twice as many consumers shopped at brick-and-mortar stores vs their e-commerce or app-based counterparts — so providing in-store inspiration will be the best bet to influence purchase behavior.

Additional key findings from the 1,000 respondents:

52 percent of shoppers find grocery purchase inspiration on social media, almost catching up to in-store display inspiration at 54 percent

Compared to other formats, short-form video inspires the most social media-driven purchases at 39 percent

70 percent of shoppers will rely on coupons for spring purchases

80 percent of shoppers are comfortable sharing their personal data with brands and retailers in exchange for discounts, better experiences and greater value

“Inflation throughout 2022 caused financial stress for many shoppers, and that will continue to influence how they approach purchases this spring,” said Rob Weisberg, EVP & President, Incentives & Loyalty. “This year, brands will see even more shoppers hunt for savings. By combining their incentives and media, they can make it easy for shoppers to find savings — not only helping boost seasonal sales but also building loyalty. It will be crucial for CPGs to make their brand top-of-mind and give shoppers a reason to choose them over the competition as shoppers continue to switch brands for savings.”



Story continues

For more information, please visit inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to create better experiences that enrich consumers’ lives. We provide innovative marketing technology and services, with advanced personalization, that creates value for consumers, retailers and brands. By designing, building and operating reliable, dynamic media and incentives solutions, we create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. This focus is why we have been the trusted partner to so many retailers and brands for more than 40 years.



For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

CONTACT: Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com



