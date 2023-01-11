Spring Pastels Were a Major Fashion Trend at the 2023 Golden Globes

These dresses are making us miss sunshine and 60-degree weather.

While black dresses may be a major fashion trend at the moment, celebrities broke out their best pastel outfits at the 2023 Golden Globes. Sweet shades of pink, light purples, and baby blues all appeared on the red carpet (which was gray in honor of the show's 80th anniversary), being worn by our favorite style stars like Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco.

Seeing this light, cheerful color scheme — especially from the East Coast — made us miss the days when the sun wouldn't set so early and 60-degree temperatures were the norm. Has it been winter for 200 years? We can't tell. But these pastel fashion choices felt like a little bit of joy on a dreary day.

Ahead, we're rounding up the best pastel dresses and suits from the 2023 Golden Globes. Hey, maybe tomorrow, we'll swap out our muted tones and give this trend a try.

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant actress showed off her pregnancy in a light purple empire-waist gown, which was custom-made by Vera Wang.

Margot Robbie

Giving a sweeter and subtler spin to the Barbiecore trend, Robbie wore a pastel pink Chanel gown to the 2023 Golden Globes.

Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri's baby blue Rosie Assoulin skirt set was stunning on its own, but the addition of mustard-colored opera gloves added a bit of edge.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy often wears yellow to major awards shows and this time was no different. She stood out on the carpet in this sunny Dior set.

Julia Garner

Garner nailed the corset dress trend with this sparkling, pale pink Gucci gown.

Elizabeth Debicki

WhileThe Crown actress went with a classic pink column dress, it was the sweet bow detail that made this Dior design feel special.

Michelle Williams

Between the light yellow color and all those ruffles, William's Gucci gown was the definition of mermaidcore.

Molly Sims

Sims went a regal route for the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a light pink, caped creation.

Seth Rogen

Rogen also got in on the pastel trend, stepping out in a pink suit.



