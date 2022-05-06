Summer isn't even here yet, but lots of stylish sandals are already on sale at Nordstrom

Jeanine Edwards
Counting down the days until you can finally retire your boots for the season? You're not alone. Luckily, the official start of spring is here and warmer weather is just a few weeks away.

Rather than wait until the temps start to creep up, you can get ahead of the game and shop stylish sandals for spring right now. Nordstrom has a bunch of styles on sale, and the prices are pretty impressive. Discounts are up to 50% off, and there are lots of great brands marked down, like Tory Burch, Marc Fisher and Sam Edelman.

Whether you're looking for heels to wear for special occasions or flats for every day, now is the time to score a pair of sandals on sale at Nordstrom. Check out a few of the best styles from the sale below.

Sam Edelman Meriai Ankle Strap Sandal, $97.96 (Orig. $139.95)

Perfect with jeans or a white dress, you'll wear these Sam Edelman Meriai Ankle Strap Sandals a ton when the weather gets warm.

Tory Burch Snake Embossed Block Heel Sandal, $208.60 (Orig. $298)

This is a designer deal you don't want to miss. These stylish Tory Burch Snake Embossed Block Heel Sandal are a whopping 30% off.

Lucky Brand Audrinah Espadrille Platform Sandal, $69.30 (Orig. $98.95)

I own these perfect Espadrille Platform Sandals in three different colors, so I will admit I am a bit biased. That said, I love them so much because they give me extra height and are so comfortable for all-day wear.

Marc Fisher LTD Norsa Flip Flop, $90 (Orig. $150)

These nude Marc Fisher LTD Norsa Flip-Flop sandals will match with everything in your closet. Plus, they'll make your legs look extra long.

Ash Play Studded Sandal, $135 (Orig. $225)

Want to give an ordinary outfit a bit of pizzazz? Throw on these studded sandals by Ash.

Jack Rogers Slotted Sloane Flatform Espadrille, $89 (Orig. $118)

These Jack Rogers Slotted Sloane Flatform Espadrille sandals are truly perfect to wear with anything when the weather is warm. They will look great with capris and white jeans, plus skirts and dresses, too.

Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandal, $59.40 (Orig. $99.95)

Have a wedding to attend in the coming months? These Vince Camuto Semtera Block Heel Slide Sandals are the perfect footwear choice to complement any dress or jumpsuit.

Sarto by Franco Sarto Oak Genuine Calf Hair Platform Wedge Espadrille, $39.58 (Orig. $98.95)

Your summer footwear collection isn't complete without espadrilles, so snag this pair while they're on super sale.

