Spring lamb salad recipe

I often serve a main-course salad in the warmer months, and change the ingredients according to what’s in season

and available. Mangetout, sugar snaps and peas all work really well here.

The ideal cut of lamb for this is the fillet that lies under the saddle, which you occasionally see in butcher’s shops and supermarkets. The eye of the meat from the rump, saddle or best end are also perfectly good for this dish.

Offal lovers – I hope you’re out there – can add lamb’s kidneys, sweetbreads or small strips of liver, which are delicious and always good value.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 5 minutes to rest

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

For the salad

80-100g green beans

5-6 asparagus spears, woody ends removed

1 tbsp vegetable or olive oil, for frying

250-300g trimmed lamb fillet

4 lamb’s kidneys (optional)

120-150g small salad leaves, including pea shoots and herbs

For the dressing

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp Tewkesbury mustard

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp vegetable or corn oil

a few sprigs of tarragon, chopped

Method