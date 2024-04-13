Spring lamb broth recipe
This is a great way to use up any lamb trimmings from a roast, or use raw lamb such as neck fillet, leg or shoulder. Vary the vegetables you put in depending on what’s in season or what you have lurking in your fridge. I don’t mean cooked leftovers but fresh ones like cabbage, leek, asparagus and green beans. Spring carrots and turnips are also a good addition, and any fresh herbs from the garden or some chopped wild garlic will give the broth a nice finish.
With some neat dicing you’ll be surprised what a delicious-looking soup you can knock up from your vegetable drawer and just a small amount of meat.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Serves
4
Ingredients
200g lean lamb, cut into 1cm dice
1.5 litres lamb, chicken or beef stock
2 tsp chopped thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
1 leek, finely diced
1 celery stalk, peeled if very stringy, and finely diced
2 green cabbage or cavolo nero leaves, larger stalks discarded, cut into rough 1cm pieces
1 potato, peeled and cut into rough 1cm dice
a handful of parsley, roughly chopped
Method
Put the lamb in a saucepan with the stock, thyme, bay leaf and some seasoning.
Bring to the boil and simmer for an hour or so, or until the lamb is tender (if starting with raw meat).
Add the vegetables and continue to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until tender.
Stir in the parsley, check the seasoning and serve.