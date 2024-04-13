Spring lamb broth recipe

Fresh herbs and wild garlic make a nice finish - Matt Austin

This is a great way to use up any lamb trimmings from a roast, or use raw lamb such as neck fillet, leg or shoulder. Vary the vegetables you put in depending on what’s in season or what you have lurking in your fridge. I don’t mean cooked leftovers but fresh ones like cabbage, leek, asparagus and green beans. Spring carrots and turnips are also a good addition, and any fresh herbs from the garden or some chopped wild garlic will give the broth a nice finish.

With some neat dicing you’ll be surprised what a delicious-looking soup you can knock up from your vegetable drawer and just a small amount of meat.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

200g lean lamb, cut into 1cm dice

1.5 litres lamb, chicken or beef stock

2 tsp chopped thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

1 leek, finely diced

1 celery stalk, peeled if very stringy, and finely diced

2 green cabbage or cavolo nero leaves, larger stalks discarded, cut into rough 1cm pieces

1 potato, peeled and cut into rough 1cm dice

a handful of parsley, roughly chopped

Method